Dooley’s Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Now the SEC media days are over, we pretty much know how the world sees the 2022 Florida Gators football team, although in some parts of the country they are still transcribing Jimbo Fisher’s opening statement.

Even on the day after everyone abandoned Atlanta, there was more Gator-bashing on Friday when the great Rece Davis referred to Florida as “an average or below-average team.”

Don’t blame Rece. He’s echoing what most in the media think about Florida in part because they can’t unsee the 2021 season when the wheels went spinning down the road with the chassis left behind.

If you look at the Vegas lines, they vary from 6.5 wins to 7.5 wins with the consensus being seven. That is average in every way. You win seven and you get a Gator Bowl invitation.

But since we are still in talking season, there are reasons to be optimistic for the Gator Nation. All I am saying is that there is a path to a 10-win season. I know Billy Napier sees it.

Of course, this is still a team that may be two injuries away from 6-6. But let’s stay upbeat as Dooley’s Dozen looks at why Florida may be better than people think.

Anthony Richardson’s summer

UAA Communications/Jordan McKendrick

There is no question in my mind that Florida can only be as good as Richardson. The talent is there, and it sounds like he has devoted himself to the art of being a quarterback instead of just a guy who can jump over people and do backflips. The offense fits him and he is fitting into the offense.

The schedule isn’t THAT bad

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every conversation that starts out with optimism gets steered towards that schedule, but let’s take a closer look. You get six of the first seven games at home, which gives the Gators the opportunity to build some momentum. Utah is good and an early two-point favorite, but not unbeatable. We know that Georgia is good, but we have no idea how any of the other SEC teams on the schedule will be this year.

The secondary has to be better

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

It just does. Look, they have a coach who knows how to get the most out of his players in [autotag]Corey Raymond[/autotag] and the secondary is loaded with talented players who just haven’t made their marks yet. I guarantee you this won’t be the third straight year with single-digit interceptions.

There’s a pattern here

UAA Communications/Alexis Greaves

When a coach enters his first year, there is always a culture change. But there is also an edge to his team and the doubters get weeded out. Here are the win totals of Florida’s last six first-year coaches:

Steve Spurrier: 9 (with no bowl)

Ron Zook: 8

Urban Meyer: 9

Will Muschamp: 7

Jim McElwain: 10

Dan Mullen: 10

There is an enthusiasm with first-year coaches that is worth an extra win or two.

Ricky Pearsall could be a difference maker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pearsall is getting rave reviews after transferring to Gainesville and could be just what the wide receiver room needs. Florida can move him around and force defenses to lay off other guys. Pearsall should have a big year, but he also is going to make everybody better around him.

UF might have the best O-line since the Pouncey days

UAA Communications/Hannah White

Back then, when Florida had Maurkice and Mike and a bunch of other strong starters, Florida could beat you any number of ways. If [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag] is as good as his first team All-SEC billing and you add him to a list of returning starters, well, this could finally be a great line again. And that changes a lot of things.

It’s not like Florida has been irrelevant

AP Photo/John Bazemore

While people like to pile on about Florida falling off the face of the earth, that is simply not true. The Gators have won three of the last seven SEC East titles. During that time, Georgia won the SEC just once more than Florida. The Gators have not been able to create a sustainable model for success in the last decade, but it’s not been as bad as pundits will tell you it is.

Steve Spurrier said so

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

When the HBC talks, I listen. [autotag]Steve Spurrier[/autotag] is an ambassador for Florida, but he still says what he thinks. On my podcast the other day, he didn’t just say the media boys were sleeping on the Gators, he laid out the reasons (discipline among them) why Florida will be better this season. I’ll take his word for it.

Ventrell Miller will make a difference

Ventrell Miller Gators

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Yeah, he’s the second player that cannot be missing in action this year. You saw against LSU what not having [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag] in the game means to this team. But he is coming back with a chip on his shoulder and will be the single most important player in Florida’s first two games against physical teams.

Special teams needs to make, like, three plays

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Sometimes, that’s the difference between 7-5 and 10-2. Special teams have been a major complaint of mine since Meyer left. This staff seems to get that special teams are a third of the game. Just a few plays in the right spot could turn a season around.

Coaches are better

UAA Communications/Jordan McKendrick

Let’s face it. This staff hasn’t coached an SEC game as a unit. And we’ll be better educated as this season goes along. It’s just a feeling that there is an enthusiasm for the job that hasn’t always been there. And that’s all I have to say about that.

Things will be in place

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

The parking has been fixed. The food has improved, and breakfast is now a mandatory meal. Those things are important, but getting into that new building is going to inject some life into the program. The attention will shift to making the stadium better, but the players and coaches will be the happiest they’ve ever been around here. There will be no more excuses and they know it.

