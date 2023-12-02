Dooley’s Dozen: 12 questions Florida needs to answer this offseason

There is nothing more soul-sucking than a bowl-less football season.

Instead of studying your future opponent, you are forced to watch everyone else play and have those bowl season commercials jammed down your throat like cheese gone bad.

Florida fans may be used to it. This is the third time in the last 11 years it has happened. The only times before that were caused by Florida probation or a lack of bowl game opportunities.

This is the bed that Billy Napier, his staff, his players and everyone else have to sleep in. The sheets aren’t quite as crisp as the luxury hotels that house the bowl teams.

But Florida football fans are looking ahead because that looking back is kind of scary, as if Pennywise, Freddie Krueger and Kirby Smart are all there to scare you.

If we look ahead, we want the truth. OK, maybe we can’t handle the truth, but we would at least like these 12 questions answered between now and the Miami game at the end of next August.

What’s the plan for discipline?

And please don’t tell me it’s the same one you have been using for the last two years. I get that it’s difficult to chew out players because they might jump onto the transfer portal. But Florida was 94th in penalties and first in spitting. And don’t those penalties always seem to come at the worst times?

Can you talk to someone about turnovers?

I’ll get you started. Brent Venables, James Franklin. Their teams forced 25 turnovers this year. Florida forced seven. That was next-to-last in the country. THE COUNTRY!

Heck, go talk to Scott Loeffler, who used to coach here and is at Bowling Green now. His defense forced 27 turnovers. There are answers, but you have to seek them out.

Why are we ineffective in the defensive portal?

Certainly, with Montrell Johnson and O’Cyrus Torrence and the great Rick Pearsall and Graham Mertz, the evaluations of the personnel on offense have been spot on. But when we look at the personnel on defense, is Florida just not financially capable of getting the better portal guys or misevaluating?

How’s the NIL money?

Because at last count there were almost 6,000 players in the portal. Florida has spent a lot on players they are hoping to get in the next recruiting class and a lot to keep the guts they have. But if you are going to have success in the portal, it costs.

How about taking some of that money to expand the stadium and redirect it?

Is this class going to stay together?

There are always players who decommit for one reason (NIL money) or another (more NIL money). We saw some jump off a ship that appeared to be sinking (as they were told by other coaches) and it will be interesting to see what this class ends up looking like because it’s the one that will be the difference between this Napier Project having success or failing.

How in the world can you handle that schedule?

Look, it’s the SEC plus two now. There is no easy schedule out there anymore after the SEC made an effort to balance them out. Florida gets six games at home and only four true road games this season. Two teams are breaking in new coaches and almost every team Florida plays will be starting a new quarterback.

Either you are good enough to compete or you are not. Quit complaining.

Are you going to call plays again Billy?

Well, that’s the big one, isn’t it? I buried the lead. We’ll have to see what he decides, and I know that it is possible to call plays and still be a coach with attention to detail. Napier just hasn’t shown it. His offense wasn’t bad and could be great in 2024, but the bigger question is what is it taking away from the day-to-day operation?

For example, can we get coaches to take math test?

It should be required because there are no formations where you can have 12 or 13 players on the field and certainly none where eight are effective. This should never be a problem again. Or else. It simply cannot continue.

Speaking of which, take my special team... please

What are you going to do here, William Hall Napier? Please don’t tell any of us that you are going to stick with the plan you used last year. They are called “special” teams for a reason.

As long as you’re calling coaches (at my insistence) call Urban Meyer. And Ron Zook. They will be happy to at least tell you how they did it.

Could this be 2006 all over again?

Oh, I got your attention, did I? Well, Florida returns a senior quarterback they can count on and brings in a freshman in DJ Lagway with special skills and an ability to run the ball. That sounds a little like the ole Chris Leak/Tim Tebow deal that worked out pretty well for the Gators.

Are the fans going to stick?

So here is the sardines and cat litter sandwich the Gators were fed last season: We’re going to change the stadium you love and your team will have its third straight losing record. And they still sold out nine games in two seasons of Napier.

I think it’s a little bit of the post-COVID bump, but these fans are hungry and that home schedule is a ticket manager’s dream. They will come.

What are the reasons for optimism?

Florida obviously has to get better talent, has to coach better and needs a few breaks to go its way. All of these things can happen. The playoffs open into a 12-team tournament. Napier knows he has a hotter-than-expected third season. There’s no point in holding anything back.

