Dooley’s Dozen: 12 potential fatal flaws in Florida’s 2023 opponents

A lot can happen in three months.

By the time we get to Week Zero or Week One or Week Whatever, the personnel of any team on Florida’s schedule can change.

So, of course, can the starting lineup as a season goes along because of injuries, suspensions and NIL deals gone bad.

All we can do as the summer approaches like a sticky, sweaty ball of humidity is look at what we think you have.

I think, therefore I evaluate.

In this Dooley’s Dozen, I am giving you a potential fatal flaw for each team on Florida’s schedule. I think this makes me the 61st support staff member of Billy Napier’s army.

At Utah: The recoveries

Anybody who saw Cam Rising at quarterback and Brant Kuithe at tight end in the Swamp last season knows how good they are. But both had serious injuries and that is one of the biggest reasons both came back. If you have to face them you want to get them in the opener when they are both still shaking the offseason rust off.

McNeese State: The newness

Again, it’s a team you want to get early as Gary Goff is trying to totally rebuild the roster of a 4-7 team (they did win their last three). He has 33 new players from recruiting and the portal and that is the most McNeese has ever signed. So, this will be a team coming to the Swamp that will still be making introductions at game time.

Tennessee: No more shootouts?

I thought Hendon Hooker was the best player in college football last season. Now, the Vols go to a different quarterback without the two best receivers and two NFL-drafted linemen. Then, there is a secondary that ranked 127th in passing yards allowed. Florida will try to slow the pace and Josh Heupel could lose patience.

Charlotte: A New Hope

Wasn’t that the name of the Star Wars movie when they re-released it after the prequels? I digress, Charlotte has a new coach named Biff Poggi. The team went 3-9 last year. The fatal flaw was scheduling Florida. But we all know this is a Mike Hill game.

At Kentucky: The chorus line

Look, we all know that Kentucky has become a new rival for Florida and has won two in a row. But it hasn’t been because of the Wildcats offense and the same line that was pushed around all season and gave up a gazillion sacks is back for an encore.

Vanderbilt: It’s still Vandy

And at home. Now, I know the Commodores have the taste of blood in their mouths after last year’s win in Nashville. But we know that Florida will have to take the ‘Dores seriously. Clark Lea is slowly getting Vandy better, but these are the guys you are recruiting against. Just do your job and everything will be fine.

At South Carolina: Hope for Dr. Jekyll

The Gamecocks were a weird team last year and you hope the one that showed up in Gainesville will be there in Columbia. They were good enough to beat Tennessee and Clemson in the two weeks following a 30-6 loss to Florida. I think that’s just the way Spencer Rattler plays. If he’s bad, you cruise.

Georgia: The Mailman is Gone

Whether you had Stetson Bennett on your Heisman ballot or not (I did), he got the job done. Carson Beck is supposed to be a more talented version of Bennett, but who knows when the game is on the line. And perhaps he has a brain cramp because of the pressure of playing in his hometown. (I’m reachin’ here!)

Arkansas: Can’t Stop The Feeling

Arkansas should have a really good rushing offense with K.J. Jefferson, but the Razorbacks were one of the worst defenses in the country last year and now will try it without Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders. You thought Florida allowed a lot of third-down conversions.

At LSU: Hope for a day game

It does make a difference, but a lot of how Florida plays in this game will be decided by a lot of players who have never played in Death Valley. But remember this – the fatal flaw could be that when LSU gets a lot of Summer Lovin’ they lose some games that boggle the Cajun minds.

At Missouri: Still a quarterback issue

While Eli Drinkwitz has upped the level of recruiting at Mizzou, we still have no idea who will be at quarterback by the time this game rolls around. It could be Brady Cook, who was unremarkable last year and had shoulder surgery in the spring. Or a transfer or a recruit who hasn’t played. The quarterback at Missouri is not who is going to beat you.

FSU: They still have a problem

Man, that team loved to play close games last year with seven of them decided by 10 points or less. I think that is the sign of a team that isn’t complete yet. Here’s another thing — if the Semis are knocked out of the playoffs before the Florida game, there could be a lack of desire even in a rivalry game.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire