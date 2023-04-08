Dooley’s Dozen: 12 paths for Florida football to be great again

Last month, I gave you the reasons Florida is in this mess. But it would be unfair of me to write about why there is a thread of mediocrity running through the football and basketball programs without offering solutions.

I’ll stay away from basketball on this one because the Gators are in the middle of their most important recruiting weekends with both high school kids and transfer portal dudes.

So, let them be. For now.

Let’s concentrate on football as Dooley’s Dozen offers up the 12 ways to make Florida great again.

There are no guarantees here and it’s not like the coaching staff hasn’t addressed some of these things in the big building.

I’m just trying to help.

And I didn’t mention recruiting because we all know how important that is.

Speed up

I’m not talking about the process. Everyone wants things yesterday. We know. But this is more about getting faster as a team. The new receivers should help but it has to be throughout the team. We used to talk about SEC speed. Florida hasn’t had SEC speed in two years.

Coach better

I tell people all the time that the coaches know better than the fans. But at some point, you have to show it. Last year seemed very uneven with what we could expect from the 2022 Gators on a game-to-game basis. In the end, if you go 6-7, you’re not getting it done in terms of passing on information and putting the players in position to make plays.

Find more Ventrells

Or develop them. Either way, Florida had one leader last season when it needed four or five. If there were 10 Ventrell Millers out there running around and giving their all on a broken foot, the record would have been different. You can’t have just one.

Make the defense ferocious again

Look, we all get that offenses are ruling college football. But it doesn’t mean you have to smell like a burnt used diaper filled with wet dog hair. Florida used to make you pay for having the ball in your hands. Quit tackling with your shoulders and start smacking some people. Where are Adrian White, Tony Lilly and Lawrence Wright when you need them?

Get the QB room right

It has been a strange room for the last decade, almost as if quarterbacks were set up to fail. There was plenty of drama last year and may be more this season, but if Florida is going to be great again, this is the position that has to be right and it also has to have options. It appears Billy Napier is on track to get that done down the road.

Don’t lose any more embarrassing games

Nothing deflates a program more than losing to Georgia Southern, UCF and Vanderbilt in the same 10-year span. That’s not good for anybody. Quit being dominated by Kentucky (three of the last five). Stop losing games because a shoe goes sailing or the team just did not decide to show up.

Am I being crystal clear here?

Play every game like it was for the national title because the other team is doing that when they see those orange helmets and blue script “Gators.” I don’t care if it’s Charlotte or LSU. Billy Napier needs to get his guys playing at the same level all the time. Maybe the purge after last season will get that resolved.

Deflect the noise

There is a lot out there, but when you have two straight losing seasons, it is to be expected. It’s a wild, wild world out there in college football, but you have to find a way to keep your players insulated to a point. I don’t think this staff did a very good job of that with [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag].

Build better lines

It’s a line-of-scrimmage league, right? Florida had a good one on one side of the ball last season, but it’s a rebuild this year. And when was the last time Florida had a dominant defensive line? That’s how teams such as Georgia and Alabama win games.

Stop with the penalties

Florida was supposed to be more disciplined under Napier and it showed early. But it all came crumbling down. The Gators finished 99th in penalties, an improvement on the previous year (101st).

Quit saying why you’re here

We get it. Napier likes to bring that up every once in a while, but we know why the last three coaches were fired and why the program is digging out of the Dan Mullen mess. No excuses. Take the Steve Spurrier mantra to heart. I know you have to recruit these players two or three times and be nice to them, but the good ones want to be coached.

Give Billy time

This goes to the Gator fans. Understandably, they were raised on Spurrier and spoiled by Urban Meyer. But this will take some time and the constant chirping does not help. It doesn’t help recruiting or the psyches of the players. Florida can be great again, but the first step is just getting back to being relevant on the national scene. Step by step.

