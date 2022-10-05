Dooley’s Dozen: 12 must-know facts ahead of Florida’s homecoming game

Remember in the old days when Florida would play a non-SEC school on homecoming so the alumni would be sure to go home happy?

That changed in 1996 when Florida started playing SEC games on its special day.

This is the third time that Florida will play Missouri on homecoming. They also did in 2014 and 2016.

Florida will have its Hall of Fame induction the night before the game as usual with football players Joe Haden and Jeff Demps being inducted along with seven others including former athletic director Jeremy Foley.

But this is about the school that goes by “Mizzou” more than by the school name.

So, here we go with 12 things you need to know about… MIZZOU.

The Tigers are one of three teams with that nickname...

… and live in one of two Columbia’s in the SEC. Missouri was one of two teams to join the league in 2012 along with Texas A&M. Prior to joining the SEC, Missouri had played Florida once in the 1966 Sugar Bowl, the infamous game where Florida rallied and went for two each time only to lose 20-18. It was [autotag]Steve Spurrier[/autotag]’s only shot at the Tigers as a Gator.

Florida and Missouri have only played once in the 11 times they faced each other as ranked teams.

That was in 2013 when Missouri was ranked 14th and Florida 22nd. The Tigers won easily 36-17 as Florida managed only 11 first downs and 151 total yards. It was the second of seven straight losses in [autotag]Will Muschamp[/autotag]’s penultimate season.

Faurot Field in Columbia is named for Dan Faurot...

… who won 101 games during two different stints with the team (interrupted by WWII). Not only is Faurot a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, but he also had three seasons without a conference loss and paid off the stadium bonds for the stadium.

The Tigers were members of the Big 8 Conference from 1907 until it expanded to the Big 12 in 1996.

In 2012, in something of a surprise move, Missouri joined the SEC and won the first two SEC East titles under Gary Pinkel, who went into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. Mizzou lost both of those titles games but has won 15 conference titles in the other leagues it played in.

There are seven jerseys retired at Missouri, but only six numbers.

The reason? Both Roger Wehrli and Johnny Roland wore No. 23 and were the first two players to have their jerseys retired. WehrIi and Kellen Winslow are the only two Missouri players in the NFL Hall of Fame.

The games between the two teams have not been close except for the first one and the last one.

The other nine have had an average margin of victory of 21.1 points per game. Missouri leads the series 6-5 and is 5-5 since joining the SEC. Florida’s biggest win was a 40-14 win under Jim McElwain. McElwain 2-0 against Mizzou but was fired before the 2017 game and Randy Shannon was the interim coach in a 45-16 loss.

Dan Mullen went 2-2 against Missouri...

… with one of the wins causing plenty of controversy. At halftime of Florida’s 41-17 win in 2020, there was a skirmish on the field and Mullen charged in to berate players and coaches for a late hit on [autotag]Kyle Trask[/autotag]. He then showed up to the press conference wearing a Darth Vader costume, which didn’t sit well with Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

And he got his revenge a year later...

… when Missouri converted a two-point conversion in overtime for a 24-23 win. Drinkwitz is in his third year at Missouri after just one year as the head coach at Appalachian State. His overall record is 13-15 and 8-12 in SEC games.

But Missouri definitely upped the level of concern when they led for 45 minutes...

… before succumbing to No. 1 Georgia last week. The Tigers did it with a blitzing defense that gave Stetson Bennett fits until the final two drives. That defense is ranked 39th in the country and 12th in third-down defense.

Brady Cook is the Missouri quarterback.

He started his first game in the Armed Forces Bowl game last year and is 13th in the SEC in yards per attempt as a starter this season. The sophomore had thrown for five touchdowns and had four passes picked off.

Interestingly, Missouri’s top two senior running backs have the same number of yards: 262.

Cody Schrader, who is listed at 5-foot-9-inches, came to Missouri after being a star at tiny Truman State (named for Missouri’s favorite son Harry Truman as is the team mascot Truman the Tiger) in Kirksville, Missouri — 90 miles north of Columbia. Nathaniel Peat is the other tailback.

While five-star freshman Luther Burden gets a lot of attention...

… Florida will have to keep an eye on Dominic Lovett, a sophomore who leads the SEC in catches with 27 and yards with 460. Mizzou also has a weapon in kicker Harrison Mevis, who missed a chip shot to win the Auburn game but came back to make five field goals against Georgia. He has made three kicks of more than 50 yards.

