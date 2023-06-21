Dooley’s Dozen: 12 most important people in the Southeastern Conference

The SEC just means more, we are told, and it’s really going to mean even more than more going forward.

Two new teams mean more new characters starting next season. But we won’t get into that right now because we could fill this list of the 12 Most Important People in the SEC with mostly Texas and Oklahoma people.

Instead, we’ll stick with the ones who are here now.

It is a collection of coaches, athletic directors, journalists and players who are pulling in different directions, but still end up with unanimous votes. Go figure.

This edition of Dooley’s Dozen gives you a list of people you should know.

Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky AD

He is the guy a lot of fans point to when it comes to being patient with coaches. Barnhart has the ears of the other ADs and is a member of the College Football Playoff committee. So, stay on his good side.

Jimmy Sexton, agent

It’s not just the mega-deals he puts together for all of these coaches (and in some cases administrators). It’s how he can manipulate the system to get better deals than those coaches may deserve. And finding a way to get rumors out there about a coach’s interest in another job. Dude is powerful.

Greg Sankey, commissioner

OK, let’s get the obvious one out of the way. He is the main man who always seems to be a step ahead of everyone else. The SEC dominates and has a touch of class about it because of Sankey. I can’t think of anyone better fit to lead the conference through this minefield of NIL and portals.

Bobby Petrino, assistant coach

It’s pretty simple. Either bringing Petrino in to call the offense was a brilliant move or it will be the last straw for Jimbo Fisher. Petrino knows offense and Fisher can recruit so this could be a match made in heaven. Or the other place.

Dawn Staley, basketball coach

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In many ways, she is the voice of women’s athletics, but the men had better listen as well. She doesn’t put up with any nonsense and her opinions carry more weight than any coach in women’s sports.

John Cohen, athletic director

The head of the college baseball committee (and Auburn AD) is one of those voices that makes the other people in the room stop and listen. He knows what coaches deal with (as a former Miss. State head coach) and has a track record of getting things done.

Tommy Rees, assistant coach

Man, the offensive coordinator at Alabama is always one of the most important people in the sport and this one is inheriting an unknown quarterback situation. I think it will be fascinating.

Kirby Smart, head coach

Sorry to say this but unless Smart gets complacent or interested in the NFL (neither of which is likely), this juggernaut he has built isn’t going away. Georgia is now the Rolls Royce of college football programs. I know it stings, but that’s the way it is.

Zac Selmon, athletic director

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The son of Dewey Selmon certainly has the pedigree, but he is entering a tough situation as AD. The death of Mike Leach certainly made for a difficult transition and he also is trying to revive several once-proud programs. Not easy.

Nick Saban, head coach

At least until he retires. Who else could decide not to go to nine games and take the whole conference away from the nine-game model? His voice is still the biggest voice in the coaches’ meetings and the most interesting man in the world.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If Daniels makes another jump forward, LSU could win it all this year. I think he’s the most important quarterback in the SEC and has a real shot at the Heisman Trophy. More importantly, he has a real shot at getting LSU back to the playoffs.

Billy Napier, head coach

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Well, he’s important in this neck of the woods. But this is more about the approach he has taken, so laid back and still trying to be the guy who can compete with the top-level teams in terms of recruiting. There is going to be a lot of talk about him one way or the other.

