Dooley’s Dozen: 12 guys who must step up for Florida football in 2023

Around the nation, the doom-and-gloomers are having a field day explaining to us why Florida football is a mess that seems to have no light at the end of the tunnel.

The light is there. You just have to look a little harder.

While the Gator haters are having a field day with UF’s 12-17 record in its last 29 games, a new season is coming fast that could help get that bad taste out of the mouths of members of the Gator Nation.

Then again…

Our latest Dooley’s Dozen looks at the 12 guys who need to step up to avoid another losing season.

Know this – guys like Ricky Pearsall and Montrell Johnson didn’t make the list because you know what they will do.

Austin Armstrong

It’s kind of an obvious one because Billy Napier took a chance on a defensive coordinator who hasn’t turned 30 and is inheriting a defense that set records last year… and not the good kind. We saw a more aggressive approach in the spring game which was encouraging, but with Florida’s schedule and the youth on defense, it’s going to be a challenge.

One of the tight ends

Florida didn’t get much production out of the position last year and Keon Zipperer is out for the season. And there is a new coach in Russ Callaway, a defensive analyst last year. Dante Zanders is a senior and there are some promising redshirt freshmen, but this is a position that has to get better.

Graham Mertz

I would expect that he will start the opener at Utah and nothing from the spring game knocked our socks off. So, there is a lot of pressure on him, but he has the experience from his previous stint at Wisconsin. Being the quarterback at Florida is not easy, but the expectations are not out of whack this year.

Austin Barber

He really had a good year at right tackle last season and now moves over to left tackle, which means he is protecting the blind side. It will be an adjustment and it had better work or whoever is playing quarterback won’t be for long.

Caleb Douglas

We saw flashes last year but he only had 10 catches. Douglas has the route-running ability to be the guy defenses can’t cover because they pay attention to Pearsall. Florida really needs to have him step up.

Teradja Mitchell

The transfer from Ohio State has already graduated but played only four games last year because of an injury. If he was good enough to start eight games in 2021, Florida is counting on him being good enough to replace a semi-legend in Ventrell Miller.

Cam Jackson

Or someone else. Anybody who can make Florida’s defensive line tough in the interior is vital. Because a big part of Florida’s defensive problems the last two seasons has been the lack of defensive tackles. He’s got a chance to be part of the solution.

R.J. Moten

The newest Gator is the son of a former Gator in Ron Moten and Florida was thrilled to pick him up in the portal. The Gators lost both of their safeties and will count on Moten to be a factor. I like Florida’s cornerbacks this year, but the safeties have to play better in the back end.

Billy Napier, The Creator

I like Billy. I think he has a good plan. But he has to do a better job as the play caller to be creative with an offense that doesn’t have Anthony Richardson’s legs anymore. Napier was off the rails at times with some of the fourth-down calls and third-and-long runs. It made sense to him, but not the base.

Aidan Mizell

Look, he is the fastest guy on the team so get him in there and throw some deep balls (if your quarterback can throw it deep enough). With Xzavier Henderson bolting, the freshmen are going to get their chances. I like his chances the best.

Kelby Collins

He is the highest-ranked of any of Florida’s recruits from the latest signing class. And he will get a chance to play. Florida needs a lot from this freshman class and it would be great if the biggest get turned out to be a freshman All-SEC type of performer.

The special teams guys

Napier did change some of the structure of his special teams during the offseason and Florida basically has different coaches in charge of different parts of special teams. Chris Couch is still the coordinator, but he’s a support staffer. Whatever Napier has done, it can’t be as much of a non-factor as it was last year if Florida is going to be successful.

