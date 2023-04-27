Dooley’s Dozen: 12 Gators you may not realize had long NFL careers

After three months of dissecting and reflecting, we are finally ready for the NFL draft. Of course, between now and every pick, there will be second-guessing by fans, the media and the people making those picks.

Like recruiting, it’s an inexact science. And like recruiting, you had better be good at it or you will be looking for another job when it catches up to you.

For example, we give you today’s Dooley’s Dozen. These were 12 former Florida players who had a better career than you may think and with longevity comes a bunch of NFL salaries and a great pension.

So, as Jim Lange used to say on The Dating Game, “Here they are!”

Cooper Carlisle

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Carlisle was an important part of Steve Spurrier’s teams from 1996-99 and was All-SEC as a senior. But he wasn’t picked until the 113th selection by Denver. He played for the Broncos and Raiders in the NFL and started – started – 133 games during his career before retiring to a farm just outside of Gainesville.

Jimmy Spencer

Brian Bahr /Allsport

One reason I include him is because the guy covering the team then had a picture on his cubicle wall of Jimmy Spencer the race car driver on fire after a wreck with the caption, “Jimmy Spencer gets burned again.” He showed us. The eighth-round pick of the Redskins played for 12 seasons on five teams and ended up with 26 career NFL interceptions.

Max Garcia

Jeff Haynes/AP Images

He was never All-SEC at Florida in part because of the lack of success the team had, but I always liked Garcia. So does the NFL where he is still on a roster with Arizona. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and already has 105 games played in the NFL.

Andra Davis

Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

OK, if you were not surprised how long he played in the league because he was a heckuva player at UF, I get it. But he was not picked until the 141st selection. All he did was play 10 seasons for three teams and finished his career with 790 NFL tackles.

Tony McCoy

JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP

Yes, his son also played here, but before he came along Tony was certainly a guy who had an impact on Spurrier’s early teams. And then he lasted 10 seasons in the NFL playing for two teams. He played in 114 games and anybody who does that without fanfare is pretty solid.

Dan Fike

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

I remember interviewing Fike when he was playing for Spurrier – with the Tampa Bay Bandits. That’s where he went after getting picked in the 10th round and getting cut. After returning to the NFL, Fike started 102 games for two teams in the NFL. You go over 100, that’s impressive.

DJ Humphries

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

He is another guy we didn’t think would spend a long time in the NFL because Florida’s offense was so bad under Will Muschamp. Instead, we kind of chuckled when he went out early. Then he went in the first round and started all 83 games he played in the NFL.

Shane Matthews

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

The Shaner certainly is one of the most popular quarterbacks in Florida history and a prominent person in Gainesville (and the XFL). Matthews is the ultimate when it comes to this list because he wasn’t drafted and played 14 years while throwing only 31 touchdown passes.

Cedric Smith

Scott Halleran /Allsport

The blocking back for Emmitt Smith went on to have a very productive career playing in 73 games for four teams even though he hardly ever carried the ball (40 rushing attempts in nine seasons). But he could definitely block.

Bobby McCray

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Story on Bobby: He did that Monday Night thing where you say your high school instead of your college and I asked him about it and he was so apologetic and wanted me to get the info to all Gator fans that there was no disrespect intended. Oh, and he played seven seasons and 78 games and won a Super Bowl.

Jarrad Davis

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This is another guy who is still listed in a roster and Gator fans aren’t surprised he’s still playing because he was a beast at UF. Injuries were a bit of a concern but he still went in the first round to Detroit. He has 343 NFL tackles and seven forced fumbles.

Doug Johnson

M. David Leeds/Getty Images

Dougie had all the tools and put up incredible numbers at Florida. But he was not drafted by anybody. Still, he was the definition of a journeyman quarterback who lasted seven years in the NFL on five teams and threw for 2,600 yards and started 11 games for the Falcons.

