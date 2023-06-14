Dooley’s Dozen: 12 Gators who could make All-SEC (eventually)

First of all, let me say that I will understand if you see this as a flawed premise.

If you take all of the players who have signed or transferred to Florida in the last five seasons, only nine of them (10 if you want to count Kyle Pitts twice) have been named to the All-SEC first teams voted on either by the writers or the coaches.

That’s not a big number, especially when you know what is going on in Athens where they have had 10 in the last two years.

It’s not easy to make the first team and it’s only going to get more difficult next year when you have 16 teams and only 25 positions (22, plus three special teams).

But the latest Dooley’s Dozen looks at 12 current Gators who have a real shot at being first-team All-SEC before their careers are done at UF.

Kingsley Eguakun, center

So often when these teams are chosen, the sports information directors have a lot of influence on the coaches’ teams. And then tend to look for teams that have great rushing stats and just pick the best player. The King has a real shot if Florida runs like we think and wins like all Gator fans hope.

Jason Marshall Jr., cornerback

He’s not going to get a lot of preseason pub because he only had one pick last year, but he is ready for that step forward. Of course, it would help if he received some help in the back end. Last year, teams stayed away from him at times. That combined with the pressure that should be coming from the defense should put him in position to make big plays.

Jeremy Crawshaw, punter

He’s been around long enough that the voters know who he is. Also, he was ninth in the country in punting average a year ago. So, the opportunity is there, especially if there is a fake punt that changes a game.

Aidan Mizell, receiver

It may not be as a freshman, but I have a feeling about this guy. I saw the speed in the spring game and eventually, he’ll have a quarterback who can get him the ball down the field. Once he adds some strength, he’s going to be pretty good. Good enough for All-SEC? We will see.

Trevor Etienne, running back

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Usually, it’s difficult to be first team when you are sharing time in the backfield. But Etienne looked like a possible All-SEC back as a freshman and should just keep getting better. If Florida can get the kick return game working it just adds to his resume.

Shemar James, linebacker

I liked him a lot (cue Jim Carrey voice) last year, but you could see he simply needed to get bigger and stronger. I’m looking forward to seeing if he is about to become the next great linebacker at Florida.

Princely Umanmielen, edge rusher

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

There were flashes of it a year ago although too many fans have watched over and over the one play where he was too tired to rush the passer in the bowl game. He’s going to come into this season with something to prove even though he led the team in sacks last year.

Austin Barber, offensive tackle

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Everything about him last year screamed that he is going to be a star. Now, he gets a chance to show it. It could be this year, but more likely next year when he gets comfortable enough to dominate.

Kelby Collins, defensive line

Hey, no pressure on you rookie. Florida’s highest-ranked recruit is going to get on the field this year and then watch out once he starts to understand the SEC.

Ja’Keem Jackson, defensive back

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Yep, another freshman but Florida is a young team that offers a lot of opportunity. These two are going to be the core of what makes Florida’s defense great again. Hopefully.

Ricky Pearsall, receiver

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

It’s up to Florida what it does with Pearsall, but I don’t think he came back to catch 33 passes and run the ball eight times. They have got to figure out a way to get the ball in his hands more often. The punt returns will also help his candidacy.

Kiyaunta Goodwin, offensive line

Just a hunch for this last one but the transfer certainly casts a long shadow on the practice field. We’ll see if it works out, but the potential is there for an All-SEC player.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire