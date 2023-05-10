Dooley’s Dozen: 12 games that will decide SEC division races

We are all under the assumption that this is the final year of divisions in the SEC. It was fun while it lasted – a mere 32 years counting this finale.

There were some great races and incredible surprises that we will get to down the road.

But today on Dooley’s Dozen, we anticipate what could well be a glorious race to Atlanta. A season for the ages that possibly takes America’s conference out of the divisional era with a mighty bang.

If this is the last time we see divisions in the SEC, these are the 12 games that will make the difference.

LSU at Alabama, Nov. 4

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

This just feels like it will be a prime-time game again with Brian Kelly against Nick Saban and Tide fans feeling the bitter sting of last year’s LSU win in overtime with the two-point conversion. These should be the two top dogs again in the West.

Georgia at Tennessee, Nov. 18

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Vols may be the only SEC East team that can compete with Georgia this season and you know the Bulldogs are spending the summer studying the Josh Heupel offense. This will definitely be must-see TV even if your sister is getting married that day.

Alabama at Texas A&M, Oct. 21

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It really has become one of the biggest rivalry games in the SEC in just a short time. The two coaches don’t like each other (no matter what they say) and by this point in the season there’s no telling who is playing quarterbacks for either team. This could be the beginning of the end for either coach. Saban could walk away, Jimbo Fisher could be told to walk away.

Texas A&M at LSU, Nov. 25

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is the latest game on this list and it could well be the biggest one depending on what has happened in the previous weeks. This is usually a great game with nothing on the line so I can’t imagine how many crawfish will give up their lives for this boil.

Kentucky at Georgia, Oct. 7

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

If the teams in the East are really going to compete with the dynastic Dogs, somebody besides Florida and Alabama has to beat them. Kentucky is built to match the physicality of Georgia but lacks the speed as a rule. Let’s see if it is different this time.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Oct. 14

Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY NETWORK

This should be interesting. Man, Texas A&M has a tough schedule, but whose schedule is not difficult in the SEC? Well, except Georgia’s. This isn’t a game within the divisions but it still counts as a loss for someone and I think this will be a watershed moment for one program.

Florida-Georgia, Oct. 28

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a rivalry game with split crowds and could be standing in the way of the Georgia three-peat so it has to be on this list. Hey, Florida might be better than a lot of people think. And Georgia may not be as good. Both things can happen… in theory.

Florida at LSU, Nov. 11

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

We know that crazy things happen in this game. Fake field goals, shoe throws, hurricanes. It would be fitting if Florida went in and spoiled LSU’s season. But Jaydon Daniels could also win a Heisman that night if Florida’s defense isn’t better.

South Carolina at Georgia, Sept. 16

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks are the last team not named Florida or Alabama to beat the Bulldogs. And they are getting them in Week 3 with a quarterback who hasn’t been tested by Tennessee-Martin and Ball State. We’ll see if the other USC can carry over the momentum Shane Beamer enjoyed at the end of last season.

LSU at Ole Miss, Sept. 30

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe there should be some more Ole Miss on this list by I’m not sure anyone has told Lane Kiffin you are allowed to play defense. I expect this to be a great game, especially with LSU going on the road.

South Carolina at Kentucky, Nov. 18

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

By this time of the season, they may be playing for second, but these are the only two teams other than Tennessee that have a real shot in the East. Spencer Rattler vs. Devin Leary shouldn’t be bad.

LSU at Mississippi State, Sept. 16

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The cowbells will be clanging in what is kind of a subtle rivalry if by subtle you mean somehow screaming in your ear that you suck. The Bulldogs could put the brakes on what LSU thinks could be a special season.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire