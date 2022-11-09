Dooley’s Dozen: 12 fun facts about the Florida-South Carolina series

Florida and South Carolina have had an interesting rivalry since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992.

Much of it revolves around Steve Spurrier, which has always been an odd experience.

I remember giving him a hard time about coaching against the Gators every year and he said, “South Carolina was the only one offering me a job.”

Of course, Florida had an opening at the time, but chose to go with Urban Meyer. Things worked out for both teams. Meyer won two national titles and Spurrier had three straight 11-win seasons and became the all-time wins leader in Columbia.

Let’s dig in with Dooley’s Dozen and 12 things you need to know about… South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC).

The series goes back a long way

Courtesy: University of Florida SID

All the way to 1911 when the two teams tied in Columbia, South Carolina, 6-6. The two teams played only 12 times (Florida winning six and tying three against the Gamecocks) before USC joined the conference and the SEC East and they started playing on an annual basis. Florida has an overall 29-10-3 record against South Carolina.

Steve Spurrier was great at both places

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

He never lost in 10 games against the Gamecocks and only one game was a single-digit win, Florida’s 14-9 victory in 1992. At South Carolina, Spurrier beat [autotag]Urban Meyer[/autotag] the first time they tangled in 2005 and handed Florida a 36-14 loss in Gainesville in Meyer’s last SEC game at UF with the SEC East title on the line.

Of course, there was the 2006 game

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY

One of the loudest moments in the history of the Swamp came that year when Florida blocked an extra point to hold on to a 17-16 lead and then Jarvis Moss blocked Ryan Succop’s field goal try on the last play of the game. Florida went on to win the national title that season.

Spurrier also forced Florida to fire his buddy [autotag]Will Muschamp[/autotag] in 2014 when he beat Florida 23-20 in OT.

And then there was last year’s debacle

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Florida looked like a team that didn’t want to be in Columbia (there were some flu issues, but no excuses). The Gamecocks won 40-17 and it was the beginning of the end for [autotag]Dan Mullen[/autotag], who fired his defensive coordinator and offensive line coach the next day. Two weeks later, Mullen was fired. South Carolina outgained Florida 459-340 in that game.

The Gamecocks are bowl eligible after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl a year ago

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

And they are already selling tickets for whatever bowl they go to on the school’s website. Shane Beamer, son of legendary coach Frank Beamer, is 13-9 as SC’s coach and 6-8 in the SEC.

This season, he is 2-1 in road games with wins over Vanderbilt (last week, 38-27) and Kentucky (24-14) and a loss at Arkansas (44-30). South Carolina also has a win over Texas A&M and had won four in a row before a 23-10 loss to Missouri.

It’s a tough finish to the season for South Carolina

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Not only do the Gamecocks have to travel to Gainesville this week for the 4 p.m. EST game, but they also then face Tennessee and finish at Clemson. Florida has won the last three home games against the Gamecocks. This is the second straight season neither team is ranked and they have only played as ranked teams five times ever, the last time in 2012.

Gator fans remember Spencer Rattler

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

And it was not pleasant. Rattler was the quarterback for Oklahoma when Florida lost in the Sugar Bowl, 55-20. Rattler threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the win. He lost his job to Caleb Williams the following year and transferred along with tight end Austin Stogner – who has 18 catches for 202 yards – to Columbia.

It has been a struggle for Rattler this season

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

At times, he looks like the guy who was the Heisman favorite heading into the 2021 season. At other times, not so much. He has thrown eight touchdown passes, but nine interceptions. South Carolina has thrown 11 interceptions this season, one reason the turnover margin is minus-5 compared to Florida’s plus-8.

Florida should be able to run the ball

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

As we know, the Gators have been strong in the running game and are coming off a 290-yard performance against Texas A&M. South Carolina is 11th in the SEC in rushing defense allowing 171.8 yards per game. The Gamecocks are 10th in scoring defense (a 48-7 loss to Georgia can fluff up your stats) and seventh in total defense.

The offense has been pretty mediocre

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina ranks 10th in the SEC in offense with 368.3 yards per game, ninth in passing and 11th in rushing. But Marshawn Lloyd is still a problem. He missed last week’s game with an injury but is expected to play this week. He has 556 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

And then there is Jaheim Bell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end from Lake City has had trouble getting untracked this season with 184 reception yards this season. South Carolina will use Bell all over the field and last week used him as a running back with Lloyd out. He ran 16 times for 56 yards against Vandy.

Some other names to watch

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Antwane Wells leads South Carolina in receiving with 41 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Juju McDowell can be dangerous as a tailback and has 184 yards rushing this season. Placekicker Mitch Jeter has made all nine of his field goal attempts and punter Kal Kroeger was named Co-Special teams player of the week by the SEC. He has punted the third most times (59) of any SEC player.

