Dooley’s Dozen: 12 Florida football records we want to see broken in 2023

In my day, records weren’t made to be broken. They were meant to be polished and encased in glass and admired a respected.

And then came along these kids with their new-fangled offenses throwing the ball all over the place and running zone defenses and records lasted about as long as a Taylor Swift relationship.

We had respect for the records. Now you Generation LOL youngsters want them shattered like vinyl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Well, vinyl is making a comeback.

Oh, glibbety-globbity, you know I like to see a record broken as much as the next person. I was just trying out my old man routine because, well, I am one.

For the latest Dooley’s Dozen, here are 12 records I’d love to see broken by the Gators this season. Now get off my lawn.

Catches in a bowl game

That record was set by Travis Taylor in the 2000 Citrus Bowl after the ’99 season. Taylor had 11 catches in that game and turned pro right after it was played. Two things – if that record is broken it means Florida made it to a bowl game (despite an over/under of 5.5) and if someone catches 12 passes in any game this year I may fall out of my seat. Ricky Pearsall is the one guy I could see doing it.

Advertisement

Brandon Spikes four-ball

Spikes had a great career at UF and played all four seasons from 2006-09 when Florida had a combined record of 48-7 and won two national titles. Spikes set a record by returning four interceptions for touchdowns in his career (one of which he punted into the stands of the south end zone. Pick-sixes used to happen all the time around here. Florida has had two in the last four years.

Emmitt’s big day

Among the many records that Emmitt Smith holds at UF is the single-game record for yards rushing. He had 316 on 31 carries against New Mexico State in 1989. I would love to see someone break that mark so I wouldn’t have to explain why Florida needed every last yard from Emmitt to beat New Mexico State on homecoming.

Advertisement

The sharpshooters

We keep hearing that Graham Mertz will be really good at running an offense and completing a bunch of passes. So, then, beat one of these records. In 1982, Wayne Peace completed 70.7% of his passes, the record with a minimum of 150 completions. Kyle Trask has the record for 200 completions at 68.9% set in 2020. Beat either one of them and I would think Florida would have a pretty good year.

Most consecutive starts

In this world of NIL and the transfer portal, this is a record that may stand for a while. If players are too good, then turn pro. If they don’t start they jump into the portal. Center Mike Degory and cornerback Larry Kennedy have the record with each starting 50 games. That will be difficult to beat.

Advertisement

Big plays without the ball

Look, there are about 15 records I would love to see broken and I am going to harp on what Florida has not been able to do in that department for the last few years. You want to break a record? How about scoring 11 non-offensive touchdowns. The 1996 teams scored 10 including four the first night Bobby Stoops was the defensive coordinator. Four of those 10 TDs were picks, three were returns.

Alex Brown's record

Nobody is going to get his record of 33 sacks for his career, but we could see someone get the single season record of 13. Of course, there is a long list of Florida players who have told us they were going to break it and fell woefully short. It would be nice to see another generational edge rusher in Gainesville.

Advertisement

And the kick is good

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

It has been a while since Florida put crazy numbers on offense. Like in 2008 when the Gators won the national title and Jonathan Phillips made 78 extra points. He did miss one. You kick 78 extra points and you are playing with a crazily-efficient offense.

Most catches by a running back

No surprise that this was Errict Rhett’s forte (as was becoming the leading rusher in school history). Rhett caught 55 passes in 1992 and it’s not like the Gators didn’t have good wide receivers. I really want to see Florida utilize the backs in the passing game, unlike last year when four players caught all of 24 passes.

Advertisement

Brandon Siler knows where the ball is

Get it? He has a nose for the football? Anyway, he was a tackling machine but the one season when he recovered seven fumbles (2005) was just crazy. I like crazy. Last season, Florida had 11 for the entire season by its entire roster. Get on the ball, guys.

Just keep making them

That’s what Bobby Raymond did in 1984. Granted, he was kicking off a tee on artificial turf, but making 17 in a row from 20 yards would be an accomplishment. I would also like to see this record broken because it would mean Florida was moving the ball on offense. And then I would complain about the red zone.

Advertisement

Run, baby, run

There are a lot of records I would like to see broken and we all know some of them aren’t going to happen. But the record for most rushing yards per game by a team has an outside shot and if Florida is able to break the record of 302.4 yards set in 1975, it would mean a very good season. Florida has rushed for more than 200 yards per game in the last two seasons but needs to step it up.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire