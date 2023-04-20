Dooley’s Dozen: 12 Florida football blowout wins we didn’t see coming

There is this bad habit that a lot of us have to deal with that I call “Worry Syndrome.” Maybe it is because of the scars that Gator fans dealt with pre-Steve Spurrier or perhaps the scars of the last 10 years.

No matter why, it’s not uncommon for Florida fans to be worried about a game and then after it is over, look back and wonder why they were worried.

Or maybe you take the approach that the Gators are superior to every team and should win every game and 0-10-1 never really happened.

Either way, let’s take a look at the latest Dooley’s Dozen, 12 blowout Florida wins we didn’t see coming.

Florida 52, Mississippi State 0 (2001)

Not only was Mississippi State ranked 21st, but the Bulldogs had beaten Florida the year before 47-35. And MSU quarterback Wayne Madkin was pretty mouthy at SEC media days about the Swamp not being anything to worry about.

Rex Grossman threw five touchdown passes and then there was this classic Spurrier quote after the game: “We can’t get too excited. I tried to tell our guys we don’t get nothing extra for beating them 52 to nothing.”

Florida 53, FSU 14 (1983)

The game was big enough for the great Lindsey Nelson to be doing it on CBS. And when FSU stuffed a fake field goal on Florida’s first possession there was hope for the Seminoles in Bobby Bowden’s eighth season. Then, Florida’s talent took over. Wayne Peace was brilliant in this one. It is still the most points either team has scored in this game.

Florida 48, Auburn 7 (1990)

As big as Florida’s win over Alabama was earlier in the season, this was the first time we all started thinking this team was different. Auburn came in ranked fourth – FOURTH! – in the nation. But you don’t win many games getting minus-14 yards rushing. It was Auburn’s worst loss in 40 years.

Florida 58, LSU 3 (1993)

LSU was not good, but any time you have to play in the other Death Valley you know it’s going to be difficult. And LSU fans were bolstered by the idea that Florida was not the same team away from the Swamp. The fans did not stick around long for the worst loss in the history of the program as Danny Wuerffel had a field day.

Florida 44, South Carolina 11 (2012)

This was Spurrier on the other side of one of these blowouts. His Gamecocks kept turning the ball over and even an offense guided by Will Muschamp destroyed South Carolina, which came into the game ranked ninth in the country.

Florida 49, Georgia 10 (2008)

We knew Florida wanted revenge for the previous season’s Gator Stomp. But there were a lot of great players still on that Bulldogs team. Knowshon Moreno, meet Brandon Spikes. Nothing went right for Georgia after that play.

Florida 63, South Carolina 7 (1995)

You kind of had to be there to realize how hard the cold wind was blowing and it was blowing hard. Spurrier wondered if his team should not throw because of it. Wuerffel said they should stick with the game plan. It worked out pretty well.

The triple dip (1996)

I lump these together because, for this championship team, it was awe-inspiring. The run came against LSU, Auburn and Georgia — the kind of stretch that used to humble the Gators. Instead, the combined score was 154-30. Nobody saw that coming.

Florida 35, Alabama 0 (1991)

Another Spurrier one, but there were so many during this era. There was some controversy going in because a sportswriter claimed the HBC said the Gators would win by 30 in the Swamp. Instead, they won by 35.

“I never predicted anything,” Spurrier said later. “I said we had a chance.” It was only 6-0 at the half, but the defense led by Brad Culpepper blew this one open against the 17th-ranked Tide.

Florida 49, Ole Miss 3 (1981)

The Gators had won the game the year before 15-3. That was in Oxford. This was in Gainesville and the Rebels had started with three wins before losing three straight. Still, John Fourcade was a good enough quarterback to make Gator fans worry. Not for long.

Florida 41, Cal 13 (1980)

Charley Pell started his second season with a bang. Cal was loaded and the game was in Tampa where Florida was trying to win its first game in two years. It wasn’t close. Bob Hewko led the Gators to an easy win over Rich Campbell.

Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0 (2021)

Look, it was an SEC game and Florida was not exactly a lock to beat anyone. Florida had already lost twice and scored only 13 points the week before against Kentucky. So, even a 42-point win over Vandy was cause for celebration.

