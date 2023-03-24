Dooley’s Dozen: 12 favorite Sweet 16 games for Florida basketball

OK, the last Dooley’s Dozen may have depressed you a little as I gave you my 12 reasons why Florida has sunk into mediocrity in football and basketball.

The only thing I can do to lift your spirits is to relive the past, especially when it comes to basketball.

I started thinking about all of the Sweet 16s I was lucky enough to cover and some I did not cover. So, I decided to rank them.

Of course, there are only 11 in the history of Florida basketball and here are the coaches who made it that far:

Norm Sloan 1.

Lon Kruger 1.

Mike White 1.

Billy Donovan, the other 8.

Sigh.

By the way, I found a way to make it 12.

Here we go.

2017: Florida 84, Wisconsin 83 (OT)

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Not only was this an awesome ending with a shot nobody will ever forget, but there were also so many twists and turns it was ridiculous. Canyon Barry’s blocked shot saved the day, KeVaughn Allen went off and Chris Chiozza made the running three that set off a wild celebration right at my press seat in Madison Square Garden. It was pretty cool.

2000: Florida 87, Duke 78

Al Bello /Allsport

I remember walking into the cavernous Carrier Dome the day before the game thinking how this is big-time basketball. And Duke was used to big-time basketball. But Donovan had a truly 10-man team that handled the Blue Devils and sent the Gators all the way to the national title game.

1994: Florida 69, UConn 60 (OT)

AP Photo/Hans Deryk

You could make an argument that this should be No. 1 because it was the first time Florida ever won a Sweet 16 game and was huge in getting the Gators to their first Final Four. But let’s face it, Florida was lucky that Donyell Marshall – a 76% free throw shooter — missed those two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play. The “Find A Way” team took advantage of it.

2006: Florida 57, Georgetown 53

Elsa/Getty Images

Again, could be higher but this was not a great game, just a great result. This was back when Georgetown was still good and Corey Brewer had to throw one in at the end and then the Hoyas had to miss a wide-open three when Brewer slipped on defense. Donovan used to joke with me that if the Gators had lost that game everyone would have been saying, “Same ol’ Billy.” Instead, they won it all.

Story continues

2013: Florida 62, Fla. Gulf Coast 50

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I remember having some real nerves before this one because Florida Gulf Coast was on a roll and Gator fans were freaked out about possibly losing to this team out of nowhere in Arlington, Texas. But the Gators forced 20 turnovers and it’s difficult to be Dunk City when you don’t have the ball.

1999: Gonzaga 73, Florida 72

Tom Hauck /Allsport

I know. How can I have a loss – one of only two in UF history – be that high on this list? Well, it was an awesome game in Phoenix during Billy’s first run through the tournament. Casey Cavalry’s tip-in (he was over the back, but whatever) provided the game-winner and Eddie Shannon’s shot at the buzzer from long-range rimmed out.

2007: Florida 65, Butler 57

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The second of Florida’s national titles was a perfect example of efficient play in the Sweet 16. The Gators won by making eight threes and 23 free throws while committing only six turnovers. It was kind of a forgettable game, but it was also an illustration of how Taurean Green (17 points, 5 of 8 from three) was the glue that held all of these superstars together.

2011: Florida 83, BYU 74

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators drew Jimmer Fredette for the second year in a row and this was a battle that saw the BYU legend need a bandage for his chin after smacking the floor. He scored 32 but needed 29 shots and seven free throws to get there. And Florida got a stunning 19 points and 17 rebounds from Alex Tyus. In two seasons against BYU in the tourney, the two teams played three overtime periods.

2014: Florida 79, UCLA 68

Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

In the run to 30 straight wins, this was one that the Gators were in command of throughout. Florida dominated the boards by 10 and UF took its band of non-NBA players (except for reserve Dorian Finney-Smith) and beat a team that had a bunch of them (Zack Lavine, Kyle Anderson, Jordan Adams) in Memphis.

2012: Florida 68, Marquette 56

Christopher Hanewickel-USA TODAY Sports

Back in Phoenix for another trip and this time Florida was a surprise team in the Sweet 16 as a 7-seed. Bradley Beal made a lot of money in this tournament and had 21 in this game as Florida’s defense was the story holding Buzz Williams’ team to 31% shooting.

1987: Syracuse 87, Florida 81

Vernon Maxwell Gators

Gainesville Sun file photo / USA TODAY Network

Incredibly, I am still not over this one. Florida was making its first-ever NCAA appearance and got all the way to the Sweet 16. The Gators had the lead because the Gators had Vernon Maxwell and Andrew Moten. But Derrick Coleman blocked a Moten fast-break lay-up and Rony Seikaly scored 33 and that was that. This is low not because Florida lost but because these games were vacated by the NCAA.

2008: Florida 70, Arizona State 57

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Wait. Wasn’t this an NIT game? And didn’t this win get Florida to the Final Four of the “other” tournament? Yes, but it was the third game of that year’s tourney for the Gators and I needed a 12th. James Harden and his beard scored 18 points for the Sun Devils but UF shot 60.5% and Walter Hodge went for 18 in the season after back-to-back titles.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1365]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire