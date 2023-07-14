Dooley’s Dozen: 12 biggest storylines for upcoming SEC Media Days

It’s almost here and by that, I don’t mean college football. It’s still seven weeks until Florida opens the season at its highest-ever altitude.

The location, not the hype.

Actually, I’m talking about the Super Bowl of Talking Season: the 2023 SEC media days.

It begins Monday in Nashville, the first time it has been in the Bachelorette Capital of the Universe — at the Grand Hyatt — and the media boys and girls had better bring batteries for their tape recorders.

Imagine how crazy it will be next year with two more sets of players and coaches.

There aren’t a lot of things I miss about working for a newspaper, but this is one of them because it is always like an SEC reunion. How was your summer? Who are you working for now? What do you think about Graham Mertz?

It will be interesting because it is always interesting. And because it just means more.

Dooley’s Dozen today takes a look at the 12 best storylines at SEC media days 2023, or as they like to call it MD23.

Where are all the quarterbacks?

There are only five who have been sent to represent the 14 institutions so less than a quarter of the teams in the conference feel that comfortable about their quarterback situation. Last year there were seven quarterbacks and in 2019 – there were nine (both the canceled 2020 year and 2021 were affected by COVID).

By the way, more than twice as many players are seniors than juniors and there is only one sophomore – Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

Where will Florida be picked?

Gator fans are more curious than anything else. They have been hearing so much negativity from the media that Florida could be picked as low as fifth in the East. Sixth wouldn’t even be a shock.

At the same time, it could be as high as third. Remember when you went to this thing wondering if Florida would be picked to win the SEC title, let alone the East? Sigh.

Have you addressed hazing?

Oh boy. Greg Sankey will wince every time this question is asked of a coach and there will probably be players who will get asked if they ever were forced to participate in naked drills. It could be more embarrassing than the time Tim Tebow was asked about his virginity. But after what happened this week, you know it’s going to come up.

Kirby, can you talk about your team speed?

Um, not on the field, on the highways. Georgia is dealing with something that a lot of teams have to deal with when you’re on top of the mountain and that is the glare of attention. Certainly, there has been tragedy associated with the penchant of Bulldog players to get in trouble and Kirby Smart will have to answer some tough questions.

Who will win the West?

I could see the media picking LSU. I can see the media picking Alabama. There will be a rogue voter or three who might take a shot at Texas A&M. Then there is Ole Miss, a new coach at Mississippi State, a Heisman dark horse at Arkansas and Hugh Freeze found a landing spot at Auburn. The last season of divisions should be a wild one.

Speaking of which, can anyone else win the East?

Probably not. Maybe Carson Beck is not good and maybe Tennessee is ready for the big stage and maybe Smart loses his edge. But this team is loaded and has the softest schedule imaginable. Georgia may not be the unanimous pick, but only because one knucklehead will pick Vanderbilt or Missouri to be funny.

Nick, can you talk about being old?

The retirement talk is going to be all over the place and some of it even coming from Alabama fans. But Nick Saban is ticked off that he didn’t have a chance to win the title last year. He should be priceless in Nashville. The rumors of the Tide’s demise have been galactically stupid.

What did you mean by that, Joe?

Joe Milton, the Tennessee quarterback, is going to get a bunch of questions because he said, “I don’t lose in Florida,” on a podcast. He was referring to the Orange Bowl win, but we know what happens in Gainesville in September. It will be interesting to see if he stays Joe Namath on this call.

How will Jimbo and Bobby get along?

We used to joke with the people who have to type the questions and answers at ASAP how they all needed a drink after Jimbo Fisher jibber-jabbered his way through his talk. The keys will be on fire after all of the questions about new offensive coordinator and all-around jerk Bobby Petrino.

Didn’t you promise us a 9-game SEC schedule?

Where is it? The league stayed at eight in part because this was not a good year to ask ESPN for additional money. We keep hearing it will happen in 2025, but the commish is going to get plenty of questions about it when he does his breakouts in the hallways.

Who is the next comedian?

Steve Spurrier used to own SEC media days (although not all of the comedy was supposed to be funny). Then, we had the late Mike Leach, who always kept us entertained as long as we didn’t talk about football. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz thinks he is funny.

How did Nashville do?

I would think it goes pretty well there. I would think that downtown Nashville life is a little more vibrant than the mall in Hoover. The event was supposed to be in Nashville in 2021 but was moved back to Hoover because of COVID.

This is the first time for Nashville and a good impression could make it a part of the regular rotation.

