Dooley’s Dozen: 12 best true road wins for Florida football

We all know that it is not ideal to open the season at one of the toughest places to play. But that’s exactly what Florida has to open the 2023 season.

And that contributes to Florida being a 7.5-point underdog for the Thursday night game at Utah.

Of course, the field is still 100 yards and touchdowns still count for six points no matter where you are playing college football.

So, we’re saying there’s a chance.

And there is nothing better than winning on the road and sending the opponents’ fans home grousing.

For this Dooley’s Dozen, we look at the 12 best true road wins for the Gators in the modern era. Again, my version of the modern era started in 1962 when I saw my first game (and before many of your parents met).

1990 in Tuscaloosa

The reason this is No. 1 for me is that Steve Spurrier has often talked about this game-changing the culture of Florida football. The 17-13 win wasn’t even against a ranked team, but if the HBC says it was one of the biggest wins in UF history, we’re sticking with him.

1996 in Knoxville

Of all of the games I have ever covered, this one got the most hype heading into it. Not much on the line except the SEC East, the SEC and the Heisman. Florida jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the rain which meant that the Gators had outscored the Vols, 83-7, in two seasons over fewer than 30 minutes of game time. The 35-29 win set the Gators up for the first national title.

1984 in Lexington

There are a lot of Gators who would make this No. 1 as far as true road wins because it clinched Florida’s first-ever SEC title. The plane bringing the team home took a detour over the stadium to show the official party where a new party had started at Florida Field. The only reason it’s not No. 1 is because the title was later stripped.

2016 in Baton Rouge

Holy cow, was there some bad blood heading into this game? The Tigers had accused Florida of trying to get out of having to face LSU because a hurricane was approaching and – well, I don’t want to get into it all because there’s not that much space on the Internet. Florida won 16-10 with a goal-line stand to win the East.

1993 in Lexington

This is a favorite memory for anybody who was there or listening on the radio (the game was not televised). Chris Doering’s touchdown catch made Mick Hubert’s career, saved a seven-interception performance by Danny Wuerffel and Terry Dean and sent the Gators on their way to another SEC title.

2004 in Tallahassee

Any win in Tally is a big one, but this one was special because the Seminoles had the audacity to schedule the naming of the field after Bobby Bowden. And it was on the day of Ron Zook’s final game. Florida won 20-13 and people in the Zook camp thought it might save his job at UF (it did not). It did allow Gator fans to have fun with the stadium name (Ron Zook Field).

1994 in Knoxville

Going into this game, Florida was ranked No. 1 in the country after falling to No. 2 the week before after beating Kentucky, 73-7. Go figure. The Gators dominated from the start and eventually won 31-0 with Dean at the controls.

Defense travels, right? It certainly did in the ’94 season even though Florida scored at least 30 points 10 times.

1963 in Alabama

I have two memories of this game. We listened to Otis Boggs on the radio and when Dick Kirk ran 42 yards for a score we started jumping up and down on my parents’ bed. Then, after the game, we went to the airport (with 7,000 other people) to welcome the team home. Alabama was ranked No. 3, but Florida came away with a 10-6 win over Joe Namath.

How big a deal was it? They carried coach Ray Graves off the field and lit a bonfire on 13th and University.

2006 in Tallahassee

The Seminoles were not great, but they were ready to get back at the Gators at home. Late in the game, the score was tied and Chris Leak convinced Urban Meyer to let him throw more. The result was the game-winning drive that ended with a TD pass to Dallas Baker and allowed the Gators to keep their hopes alive for a national title.

1985 in Miami

This was Galen Hall’s first full season as the Florida coach and Florida was dealing with the NCAA. Miami had a team that would not lose again until the Sugar Bowl, but the Hurricanes lost the opener, 35-21, in the Orange Bowl. Florida would go on to finish the season with a 9-1-1 record.

2003 in Baton Rouge

In Year 2 under Zook, the Gators went into the LSU game with a 3-3 record while the Tigers were ranked sixth in the nation under Nick Saban. But between Leak and Ciatrick Fason, the Gators found a way to stun a team that went on to win the national title 19-7.

Zook’s problem wasn’t winning on the road (he lost six home games in three seasons).

1971 in Miami

The final score was 45-16. It was the last game of the season and neither team was close to bowl eligible. But it was one of the most memorable games ever with Florida going after the all-time passing record for John Reaves and pulling off the Florida Flop to get the ball back. They celebrated in Flipper’s pool.

