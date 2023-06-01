Dooley’s Dozen: 12 best second seasons for former Gators coaches

In theory, the second year a coach is on the job should see a major improvement. He is settled in with his family, his feet are sopping from traipsing through the swamps of recruiting, and he has a favorite restaurant and pub.

In some cases, it is a major jump (or what I like to call a Joakim Noah Jump). There are no guarantees that the second year will be better however and there aren’t a lot of people predicting a turnaround from 6-7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But it certainly has happened during the history of Florida football.

This edition of Dooley’s Dozen takes a look at the 12 best in Florida history, while not mentioning Doug Dickey’s second year anywhere.

Urban Meyer, 2006

Meyer was left with a loaded team that needed to learn how to win. He spent the first year working on the culture and added superstars to the second-year formula. Florida won the national title and everything else. That’s a high bar for Napier.

Steve Spurrier, 1991

Spurrier did what Gator fans had wanted for so long – win an SEC title that counted — and he did it with defense as much as offense. This was another opportunity where the players were in place, but they needed a coach who could implement an attitude change.

Advertisement

Will Muschamp, 2012

Say what you will about Muschamp, but that team made us think Florida was back. It wasn’t the most exciting to watch, but those Gators won 11 games and were an eyelash away from playing for a national title. This was a year after barely finishing over .500.

Galen Hall, 1985

I count this as Hall’s second season because he was the head coach the previous year for all but the first three games. This team went 9-1-1 and was the first to ever be ranked No. 1 at UF, if only for a few days.

Dan Mullen, 2019

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The only two losses were to No. 5 and No. 8 in the country and the scene when Florida beat Auburn at home was epic. Florida also won the Orange Bowl and this also should be remembered as the Kyle Trask takeover. Which was fun.

Advertisement

Charley Pell, 1980

We knew that Florida could not go 0-10-1 again in Pell’s second season. He did much better. The opening-game win over Cal in Tampa set the tone for what was then the biggest turnaround in the history of college football as Florida went 8-4 and won the Tangerine Bowl.

Charles Bachman, 1929

The year before was his famous team that only lost one game in the last one of the season. In Bachman’s second year, Florida went 8-2 and beat Georgia and Clemson, which is never a bad thing. The only losses were at Harvard and at Georgia Tech.

D.K. Stanley, 1934

No, I wasn’t covering the team back then. Funny. I just know that in Stanley’s second year, the team went 6-3-1 and won its last three games. And one of them was against Auburn in Montgomery. So there.

Advertisement

Ron Zook, 2003

You know, there was a time when 8-5 wasn’t good enough at Florida. Now, I think Gator fans would take it in 2023. Zook’s second year had a little bit of everything including a Hail Mary go against him and the Swindle in the Swamp. It was kind of the beginning of the end after the bad bowl beatdown against Iowa.

James Van Fleet, 1934

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The great general was only the coach for two years while being the senior ROTC officer. He only lost three games, two of them in his second year to Army on the road and Mercer. The 6-2-2 record his second year included ties on the road with Georgia Tech and Texas.

Advertisement

William Kline, 1921

Yeah, we’re running low on coaches who had lovely second seasons. Kline’s team went 6-3-2 with wins over Alabama and U.S. Infantry and losses to the Carlstrom Flyers and North Carolina. It was a different time, obviously.

James Forsythe, 1907

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

We finish with the first Florida coach to ever have a second season. Florida’s second season ever ended with a 4-1-1 record that included back-to-back wins over the Riverside Athletic Club and a tie against Rollins College to end the season. Yay.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire