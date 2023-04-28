Dooley’s Dozen: 12 best players in 2023 draft who played in the Swamp

We all have had discussions about how college football attendance can be improved in a couch potato world, and one way is to bring stars into your stadium.

The better the teams, the better the players and the more fans want to catch a glimpse (and root against) players they know are going to be in the NFL soon.

In this year’s NFL draft, there are certainly some studs who played in The Swamp. Of course, a Dooley’s Dozen list of the 12 best players in this draft to play in Gainesville eliminates all of the Georgia guys because the game is in Jax.

Anyway, here are the guys from this year’s draft who make up the 12 best to have played on Steve Spurrier Field.

Bryce Young, Alabama

The narrative for the 2021 game was that Florida was getting Alabama at the best time because Young was unproven. And the next thing you know, it was 21-0 in the first quarter. Florida rallied, but Young stayed cool and finished with 22-for-35 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Will Levis, Kentucky

This is a painful game for Florida fans to remember when the Florida quarterback imploded. Levis was pretty pedestrian in this game (13-for-24 with an interception), but did hit on a 55-yard TD pass to Dane Key that we saw 500 times leading up to the draft.

Will Anderson, Alabama

Another Tider from that 2021 game and he alternated between impressive and invisible. Florida’s scheme with Emory Jones was effective after a slow start as Florida lost by a failed two-point conversion. Anderson had seven tackles in the game and 3.5 of then were for losses.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

A first-rounder who you may not have noticed in that game two years ago, but he started at left tackle and Tennessee was still discovering itself on offense. The Vols drove up and down the field, but a 14-play drive in the second half that resulted in no points was a killer.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

It was difficult to explain at times how Richardson could look like the first pick in the draft in the home opener and then be so erratic at home the rest of the season. In his seven home games in 2022, Richardson averaged 11.9 completions and 146.7 passing yards while throwing six TDs and six interceptions. So, there’s that.

Jammie Robinson, FSU

Really good player that might be a steal in the second round. In the game in Gainesville in 2021 and Florida trying to get bowl eligible. Robinson had 18 tackles. Let me repeat, he had 18 tackles. He also had a fumble recovery and an interception. Maybe he should have tried the onsides kick.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

The real weapon at tight end for the Utes was Brant Kuithe, who caught 105 yards worth of passes in last year’s opener. Kincaid had a big year after Kuithe was hurt during the season and against Florida had two catches for 29 yards. Kincaid was also the target on the game-clinching Amari Burney pick in the end zone.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker eventually had to leave the game in 2021 after a fourth quarter injury, but before he left he threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns including an early 47-yarder to Tiyon Evans. The Vols had too many drives that ended with no points and Florida’s offense rolled in the second half.

Brian Branch, Alabama

That team was loaded in 2021 and played for a national title. Branch was still a young pup in this game and finished with two tackles and one pass break up, but really blossomed last season at safety.

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

We all know that he has a paver in front of the stadium for being named an All-American. You could argue that he is the best transfer player in Florida history. Too bad the Gators only had him for one season.

Cam Smith, South Carolina

There isn’t much memorable for the Gamecocks from the game last season except what they did after it (beat Tennessee and Clemson like a pair of drums). Florida rolled South Carolina on that night and Smith, who is an excellent corner, had two tackles.

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Well, he didn’t play in the Swamp for Arkansas, but he did for Alabama and finished that game with six tackles including one for a loss. He went on to transfer to Arkansas and became an All-American.

