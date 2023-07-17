Dooley’s Dozen: 12 best players in SEC ahead of 2023 campaign

Every year for more than a decade I have done something on the best players in the SEC. I can’t remember it ever being this difficult.

Even in a year where there are tons of quarterback questions in the conference, the league is so full of potential award winners that I went through it four times and still left potential Heisman, Thorpe and Bednarik winners on the sidelines.

That’s how good the SEC talent level is.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So, don’t get upset (like many of you did last year) with this list. The latest Dooley’s Dozen gives you the 12 best players in the SEC, but a list of the next 12 might well be the list of the first 12.

While you are trying to make sense of the last sentence, let’s get started.

Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

They are moving him from outside to inside and personally, I don’t think I’d mess with a good thing. But this sophomore was ridiculous as a freshman with 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Perkins is what the SEC is known for – a player who gets to the ball in a hurry with bad intentions.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of Florida fans who wish there was a one-and-done in college football, but you have at least one more year facing the best tight end in the game. One caveat could be getting a new offensive coordinator, but Bowers has 119 catches in two seasons and 24 touchdowns. Ridiculous.

Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This Jason Taylor protégé reminds me a lot of the former Miami Dolphin because he is long and fast and smart and big. He also has 18 sacks in two seasons with the Tide. He may get that many in his third season alone.

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Nobody returning this season in the conference had a better season catching the ball than Nabers. And we thought Brian Kelly was a grind-it-out guy. Nabers eclipsed 1,000 yards on 72 catches last season. That included 24 catches in LSU’s last four games. He was figuring things out.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He only has two interceptions in two seasons because offenses know not to go his way. However, he will be a potential top-10 pick in the NFL draft because of his ability to break on the ball and his size (6-foot-1-inches, 200 pounds). Also, he was second in the country in punt return average.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

He was the only player who wasn’t a junior or senior to be invited to SEC Media Days and why not? All Judkins did last year was lead the SEC in rushing with 1,565 yards and led the country in missed tackles forced, a stat that says a lot about him.

Evan Stewart, WR, Texas A&M

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

His freshman season didn’t start off well with a suspension early (for the Miami win) because of a curfew violation. But he bounced back to catch 53 passes. He’s going to have a big year under Bobby Petrino.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Yes, I am aware that I could just keep listing Alabama, Georgia and LSU players and fill up the 12 really easily. Starks is a player that would be on any list. He is a tackling machine with 69 of them as a true freshman and an interception in his first game as a Bulldog.

Jason Marshall, CB, Florida

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Call this a gut feeling, but there is one thing I know – Florida will only be as good as its defense. Which is why the Gators were 6-7 the last two seasons. Marshall is the key and has the skill to have a special season if they can put him in position to make plays.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

He is my pick to win the Heisman this year. His stats are not necessary. You know what he did last year in leading LSU to the West title. Daniels is going to be a problem for every team he faces because he has a great arm and can scoot.

Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not going to be easy to defend a team that has KJ Jefferson putting the ball in the belly of the Rocket Man. Last year, he eclipsed 1,400 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a sophomore and will be a big part of any revitalization Arkansas has.

J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

And this is where I finish and start lamenting all of the great players left off this list. But you can’t leave a top 10 possible pick off. Latham and you both allowed the same number of sacks last year. The difference is that you weren’t playing. Just a beast who will help the iffy situation at quarterback.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire