Dooley’s Dozen: 12 best non conference SEC games in 2023

We still have a long way to go.

It’s 3.5 months until college football kicks off which means you are going to hear a lot of pro and con things about the 14 teams in the SEC (and even the two coming in 2024).

Yes, I know. It’s “talking season” and I ask Steve Spurrier why he didn’t patent that phrase about 10 times every summer.

Today on the Dooley’s Dozen, we are going to give you the 12 best non-conference games for the upcoming season.

It’s a list that may be more difficult to do if the SEC goes to nine non-conference games and does away with the conference rule that one of your non-cons has to be against a Power 5 team (which I hear some schools are using as a bargaining chip to vote for the nine-game season.)

Here we go. Gentlemen, start your salivary glands.

Texas at Alabama, Sept. 9

We can’t wait for this one. It was an exciting one last year that Alabama pulled out 20-19 with 10 fourth-quarter points. But this is about so much more because we get to find out if Texas is back and Alabama is starting to fade. Prepare for Overreaction Monday on this game.

FSU-LSU, Sept. 2

This was a one-point win for the Semis a year ago and is being played in Orlando, so you would think it would favor FSU. Both teams will be in the top 10 which is reason enough to get excited and it’s not going too far to think this could be a battle for the Heisman between Jordan Travis and Jayden Daniels.

Texas A&M at Miami, Sept. 9

There is only one SEC coach I think is on a real hot seat and that is Jimbo Fisher. He needs this one against a Miami team that has some real talent, but also didn’t make a bowl game in Mario Cristobal’s first season. Miami needs it too or the noise will increase in South Beach.

Clemson at South Carolina, Nov. 25

By the time we get to this one, it could have enormous implications. Or it could just be two teams who hate each other playing for bragging rights. South Carolina flipped the switch last year and it will be interesting to see if Cade Klubnik is the next great Clemson QB.

Florida at Utah, Aug. 31

If Anthony Richardson had come back (instead of being picked fourth overall), the hype level would be totally different. Instead, Florida going on the road far, far away is an opportunity for fans to see Salt Lake City and whether or not the Gators have a real quarterback.

South Carolina at North Carolina, Sept. 2

The season opener for both teams and the quarterbacks will receive all the attention. Spencer Rattler was up and down while Luke Maye was pretty solid all season. The loser of this game, which is in Charlotte, is going to be very depressed.

Kentucky at Louisville, Nov. 25

I know it’s more of a basketball rivalry, but it is one thing Kentucky is fighting for as we change the schedules next year, the opportunity to keep this game going. Kentucky might be sneaky good in 2023 with Devin Leary at quarterback and Liam Cohen running the offense again.

FSU at Florida, Nov. 25

Remember when these teams last met in Gainesville and were playing for a bowl trio? FSU has gotten better since then, Florida has not. Still, the place will be packed and hopefully, Florida is playing for something.

Tennessee-Virginia, Sept. 2

The opener in Nashville will be our first look at the new Tennessee team that was so powerful on offense last year but lost a lot of that firepower. This will be Virginia’s first game since the deaths of three players that stopped last year’s season short so you know emotions will run high.

BYU at Arkansas, Sept. 16

I’m not sure what to think of Arky this year but I know what BYU thinks about KJ Jefferson. He threw five TD passes a year ago in this game as the Razorbacks won, 52-35. Don’t let this one get lost amid all the SEC-on-SEC battles that weekend.

Kansas State at Missouri, Sept. 16

The Wildcats handled Mizzou last year in Manhattan and certainly lost some big-name players in the draft. But K-State will still be good. We just aren’t sure how good. Missouri seems to be drifting in the middle of the ocean under Eli Drinkwitz and he needs to have a good year. We will know a lot more after this game.

Auburn at Cal, Sept. 9

OK, I was running out of good ones. I think every Auburn game under High Freeze is going to be interesting to watch after the War Eagles had two straight losing seasons under Bryan Harsin. Cal hasn’t had a winning season since 2019. Still, we will watch.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire