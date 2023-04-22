Dooley’s Dozen: 12 best NFL fits for quarterback Anthony Richardson

The NFL draft will be on Thursday and we will finally find out what we have been hearing for what feels like six months.

Like, where is Anthony Richardson going?

The dissection moves to a second phase then. It’s no longer about broad jumps and 40 times. The next examinations will be more personal.

There is also this dynamic that some Gator fans feel – they want to be proud of a Gator going high in the draft but that also means questions about why Florida could not get more than 6-7 out of him.

Let it go.

Just watch the games, as Steve Spurrier used to say.

In this edition of Dooley’s Dozen, we’ll look at the 12 best landing spots for the former Eastside Ram.

No. 5 - Seattle Seahawks

I have a lot of respect for Pete Carroll as an NFL coach and I think he and AR would mesh seamlessly. Geno Smith is there, but there is no real sense that the Seahawks are sold on him for the long term. That fan base is very much like a college fan base and Anthony would fit right in. Plus, it might be good for him to go all the way across the country.

No. 1 - Carolina Panthers

It is not expected to happen as the Bryce Young-CJ Stroud debate rages in that war room. But to go from being a kid in East Gainesville to the No. 1 pick in the draft would be mind-blowing. Also, Richardson needs to play. He is still a novice at running a team. He’d have a great coach and plan with Carolina.

No. 4 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts tried to go through veterans at the ends of their careers after Andrew Luck’s retirement and now seem poised to start over at the position. Again, this would be good because Richardson needs to be out on the playing fields of the NFL and the same guy who called plays for Jalen Hurts is the head coach.

No. 8 - Atlanta Falcons

It feels like the Falcons would take him if he was still there because they have a team that could be pretty good if they can find a quarterback. They aren’t looking for someone to light it up right away, instead incorporating the quarterback into the run game that will be featured.

No. 16 - Washington Commanders

That city is starving for a great quarterback (now that the ownership situation is no longer an issue) and the idea of Eric Bieniemy guiding AR should bring a smile to both of their faces. The Commanders would probably have to trade up to get him.

No. 6 - Detroit Lions

If you go with the theory that Richardson needs to learn under an older quarterback that the team is not 100% sold on, this could be a nice landing spot. Jared Goff is kind of like Richardson in that he is either really good or really bad. I think Ant would adapt nicely to the culture of the Lions.

No. 22 - Baltimore Ravens

This can get complicated because of the Lamar Jackson situation. And I would have to think the Ravens would have to trade up. But if they can land Richardson, they would have insurance against a messy divorce and a version of the quarterback they have now.

No. 23 - Minnesota Vikings

This would be some trade if the Vikes trade up, get Richardson and tell Kirk Cousins he’d better get to the Super Bowl. I don’t think this will happen, but there are Minnesota fans who believe that the club needs to move in another direction at quarterback.

No. 7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Anthony would be a shiny new toy in a city that is full of them. This would be the kind of pick the late Al Davis would make because he lived for speed. The Raiders need a quarterback of the future.

No. 19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I would hate to do this to Kyle Trask, but if you are the Bucs you need insurance. It would be great for Richardson to be united with his old teammate who he has talked about learning from when the two were at Florida. If he is still there at No. 19, they should snatch him.

Nos. 2 & 12 - Houston Texans

The Texans are drafting a different quarterback with the second pick so they would not come back and pick another with their first-round pick. But strange things happen in the draft.

No. 11 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans have spent a lot of time with AR, but they have spent a lot of time with a lot of quarterbacks. That looks like where they are going with Ryan Tannehill’s contract expiring after this season.

