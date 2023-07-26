Dooley’s Dozen: 12 assistant coaches who became good head coaches

Today we give you the second part of our short series on Florida’s former assistant coaches. This Dooley’s Dozen lists the 12 assistants who went on to have the most success as head coaches.

It’s a long list because so many of them have become head coaches at Power 5 programs.

As a caveat, I didn’t list Frank Broyles here because we already wrote about him on the list of coaches you may not know were assistants at Florida.

So, let’s get right to it and I think you know who the first one is. It’s a name that every Florida Gators fan knows by heart.

Steve Spurrier

USA TODAY Sports

The HBC spent one year as a Florida assistant and has always given Doug Dickey credit for starting him on the coaching path in 1978. Charley Pell didn’t keep him and Spurrier kept the headline from the Gainesville Sun “Pell fires Spurrier, (Kim) Helton” for years in his wallet.

Of course, you all know about Spurrier’s success as a head coach, being the winningest coach ever at Florida and South Carolina.

Bob Stoops

Scott Halleran /Allsport

When Stoops came to Florida in 1996, it was the missing piece to get Florida to win a national title. His final season at UF in 1998 produced what is arguably the best defense ever at Florida. He turned down several chances to become a head coach before going to Oklahoma where he won 191 games and a national title in his second season. His teams won 10 games or more 14 times.

Galen Hall

Allen Dean Steele/Getty Images

I list Galen this high because he did a fantastic job when he took over for Pell three games into the 1984 season. Florida won the SEC (before it was later stripped) and had a 9-1-1 team in 1995, a season that included Florida’s first-ever No. 1 ranking. He also recruited a 1987 class that was the foundation of Spurrier’s success.

Mike Shanahan

USA TODAY Sports

Shanahan came to Florida in 1980 and was the offensive coordinator as the Gators went from 0-10-1 to 8-4. His four wide receiver sets revolutionized college football. He was at Florida through the 1983 season before leaving for the NFL where he coached three teams in 20 years winning 170 games and back-to-back Super Bowls.

Bob Pruett

Eliot Schechter/Allsport

Pruett was at Florida in 1994 and ’95, helping the Gators get all the way to the national title game. He became the head coach at Marshall and won a Div. 1-AA national title in his first season with former Gator Eric Kresser as his quarterback. Pruett coached at Marshall for nine years and won at least 10 games six times.

Pepper Rodgers

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers was an assistant on Ray Graves’ first staff in 1960 and was at Florida until 1964. He went on to be a head coach at three different schools and won nine games at Kansas and UCLA. He also – at Georgia Tech — hired a guy named Spurrier who was looking for a job in 1979.

Doc Holliday

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Holliday was hired on Urban Meyer’s first staff in 2005 and was the associate head coach and head recruiter for some of Florida’s best classes. He also was part of the 2006 national champs. Holliday left for West Virginia and took the Marshall job in 2010. He lasted 11 years and was strangely canned after compiling an 85-54 record.

Ken Hatfield

USA TODAY Sports

Hatfield followed Dickey to Florida a year after the coaching change was made and was an assistant on the UF staff from 1971-77. He left for Air Force and coached at four different places (Arkansas, Clemson and Rice) winning 148 games and having four 10-win seasons.

Rod Broadway

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Broadway came to Gainesville in 1995 as a defensive line coach and stayed through 2000. Florida won three SEC titles and a national championship while he was here. He coached at North Carolina Central, Grambling and North Carolina A&T, winning 125 games.

Dan Mullen

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

OK, maybe you blame him for Florida’s current troubles. But let’s not forget that he was the offensive coordinator on two UF title teams. He also got Mississippi State to No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and took Florida to three straight New Year’s Six bowl games.

Larry Fedora

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fedora put together some really good offenses on Ron Zook’s staff and parlayed that into a head coaching job at Southern Miss in 2008 after a stint at Oklahoma State. He won 12 games in 2011 and left for North Carolina where he coached for seven seasons and finished his career with 79 wins.

Charlie Strong

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, it did not go well at Texas and USF. But let’s not forget all of that time he spent at Florida as a grad assistant and defensive coordinator on two national title teams. And you certainly can’t forget the 23 wins in his last two seasons at Louisville. He’s still 21 games over .500 as a head coach.

