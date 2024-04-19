Dontrez Styles rode transfer portal from UNC to Georgetown. Now he’s off to NC State

N.C. State brought DJ Horne back home to North Carolina for his final year of college basketball. It pulled a similar string with Dontrez Styles, according to reports from On3.

Styles, originally from Kinston, committed to the Wolfpack on Thursday as a graduate student via the transfer portal from Georgetown.

He started 32 games with the Hoyas, averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures 22 times, while shooting 43% from the field and 37% from the 3-point line.

Styles scored a career-high 26 points, with eight rebounds and four assists against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 18.

The Hoyas went 9-23 in head coach Ed Cooley’s first season.

Styles is known for his quickness and energy that translates on both ends of the floor.

The 6-foot-6 forward started his career in Chapel Hill with UNC before transferring to Georgetown for the 2023-24 season.





Styles averaged 5.9 minutes per game in two seasons with the Tar Heels. He scored 80 points and pulled down 57 rebounds over 45 games. In UNC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament upset over No. 1 seed Baylor, Styles recorded nine points and two steals.

Georgetown’s Dontrez Styles (0) shoots over Marquette’s David Joplin (23) during their game at Capital One Arena in February 2024. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

N.C. State sought Styles when he was a high school recruit, joining the program for several visits, including one in 2019 that featured Terquavion Smith and MJ Rice. The Wolfpack recruited him again when he left Carolina and he also considered N.C. State last year, according to media reports.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports listed Styles as a four-star recruit and No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina. On3 rankings listed him as the No. 62 player overall in the 2021 class. He earned All-State First Team honors in his senior year.

“I have a great relationship with coach Keatts going back to high school. They’re a really good coaching staff and had a great year,” Styles said in a recent interview with Pack Pride. “Them making it to the Final Four was great. We’re gonna see where it goes, but I’m very interested in NC State.”

Styles joins a recently-revived Wolfpack program, fresh off its historic ACC Championship and Final Four run.