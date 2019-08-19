Dontrelle Inman slated to visit Lions

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia used to work for the Patriots, so there’s little surprise that they’ve added several players who used to play in New England since coming to Detroit.

Their interest in former Patriots apparently goes beyond players who were there at the same time they were or suited up for the team in the regular season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is set to visit with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman “in the next day or so.”

Inman was released by the Patriots on Sunday and the timing of the move suggests that Josh Gordon‘s reinstatement from suspension didn’t bode well for Inman’s chances of making the team. Inman had three catches for 40 yards in two preseason outings.

The Lions have a need at wide receiver after losing Jermaine Kearse to a broken leg in their first preseason game.