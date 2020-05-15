Dontrell Hilliard signs tender with Browns

Running back Dontrell Hilliard got around to signing his exclusive rights free agent tender on Friday.

The Browns tendered Hilliard earlier this year and the NFL’s daily transaction report included word of Hilliard signing on. The move left him tied to the team for the 2020 season, so signing it was largely a procedural move.

Hilliard was undrafted out of Tulane in 2018 and jumped from Cleveland’s practice squad to the active roster in October of his rookie season. He played in 11 games as a rookie and caught nine passes for 105 yards. He had 12 more catches last year and added 13 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Hilliard has also returned kicks during his two seasons with the Browns.

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson are the other returning backs in Cleveland

