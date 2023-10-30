Donte Williams and USC land Brandon Lockhart, the No. 1 2026 cornerback

Brandon Lockhart, the nation’s No. 1-rated cornerback in the Class of 2026, committed to head coach Lincoln Riley and USC over Penn State and Oregon on Sunday.

Lockhart is one of the very best high school prospects in the country, regardless of position or class. He’s currently the No. 10 overall player and the No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2026 cycle, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound cornerback out of Loyola High School in Los Angeles is the top player in the state of California.

Julian Lewis, also a five-star prospect for the 2026 class and the top overall recruit in that same class, combines with Lockhart to give the Trojans the No. 1 class for 2026, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“The first time I met coaches (Riley and Williams) they let me know right away that I’m family,” Lockhart told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “Not just talks about football but life after football, which means a lot to me and my parents knowing I have a future beyond football planned out and also planning out how I’m going to be a big asset to the defense primarily just as a corner.”

The Trojans also recently landed another top cornerback, Isaiah Rubin, a top-five cornerback in his own right. Rubin is for the 2024 class.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Brandon Lockhart tells me he has Committed to USC! The No. 1 CB in the ‘26 Class chose the Trojans over Oregon & Penn State USC now has 2 Recruits ranked No. 1 at their positions in 2026 (Julian Lewis No. 1 QB & Lockhart No. 1 CB) “I’m staying home… pic.twitter.com/t8anK4ijDJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire