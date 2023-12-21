What Donte Williams will be paid as Georgia football defensive backs coach

The total compensation for the newly hired defensive backs coach for Georgia football is more than the assistant coach he replaced was making.

Donte Williams will be paid $825,000 annually, according to information obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald Thursday under an open records request.

Williams was hired by coach Kirby Smart after four seasons at Southern California to replace Fran Brown who is now Syracuse’s head coach.

Brown, who was in his role at Georgia for two seasons, was paid $757,000 a year.

Williams’ salary at Southern Cal hasn’t been made public because the school is private. He was defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator the past two season and cornerbacks coach for two seasons before that at USC.

Only two Georgia assistant coaches this year were paid less than Williams will make in his first year, but those numbers could be adjusted this offseason.

Williams' starting date for Georgia is listed as Dec. 17. The Bulldogs are preparing for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Florida State,

