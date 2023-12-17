Donte Williams immediately lands at Georgia after leaving USC

The writing was on the wall for Donte Williams at USC when Alex Grinch got fired in early November. Williams had to have known back then — nearly six weeks ago — that he was not going to be retained by Lincoln Riley. A new defensive coordinator was going to insist on a new defensive staff. USC was going to get a new coach for its secondary.

Williams knew he had to line up his next move.

That move came on Saturday, right after Williams said his final goodbyes to USC.

Williams has been hired by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, joining the Bulldogs’ staff as an ace recruiter. The reality of Georgia football is that Smart is a top defensive coach in his own right. He has two co-defensive coordinators, Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, who have significant coaching chops as well. Williams can focus on recruiting. He does not have to be a spectacular gameday coach in Athens. The fit makes sense for Donte Williams.

Best wishes in your new job.

We’ll see if Georgia and USC meet in a College Football Playoff game in the next few years. That would be something.

