Donte Williams could be San Jose State head coach candidate

The college football coaching carousel continues to spin. Kalen DeBoer left Washington for Alabama after Nick Saban retired. Jedd Fisch left Arizona for Washington. Then, Brent Brennan left San Jose State to go to Arizona, all in a matter of a week.

Now, the San Jose State job is open, and former USC interim head coach and defensive assistant Donte Williams has been mentioned as a candidate, per Andy Staples of On3.

Williams was at San Jose State was at San Jose State from 2013-to-2015 before brief stints with each of Arizona, Nebraska, and Oregon. He joined USC in 2020 and was named interim head coach after Clay Helton was fired in 2021.

Internal candidate for San Jose State: Former MC Hammer backup dancer and choreographer (no, really) Alonzo Carter. External candidate: Georgia assistant (and recent USC asst) Donte Williams, who spent most of his career on the west coast (including three years at SJSU). — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 16, 2024

Williams recently left USC to take a job with the Georgia Bulldogs, so leaving a top program for the job at San Jose State might be a surprising move. Then again, being a head coach for a rising Mountain West Conference program would be a good opportunity for Donte Williams.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire