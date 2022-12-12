Donte Whitner disagrees with Jerry Rice’s 49ers-Deebo Samuel criticism

Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently.

Speaking with Rod Brooks and Carlos Ramirez on "49ers Postgame Live," Whitner explained why he doesn't "agree" with Rice's criticism of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan's play call.

"Football is football," Whitner said after the game. "You can't say, 'Hey, let's give him the ball' and he won't get injured.

"Deebo Samuel was built for that type of contact; he just got tangled up a little bit differently."

Whitner then cited Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance's injuries as outliers, with Garoppolo's broken foot being caused by not running up the middle and Lance's ankle injury being a "freak accident."

"So I don't agree with Jerry," Whitner continued. "I think that in football, you have to run up the middle, you have to be able to run outside, or the defense will be able to key in and stop those key plays."

The play in question occurred late in the first half when the 26-year-old received a handoff and ran up the middle. He fumbled after three yards and his left leg was rolled up by the Buccaneers' defense.

Though Samuel initially was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury, the 49ers officially ruled him out for the rest of the contest with an ankle injury shortly after the second half started.

After the game, Shanahan told reporters that Samuel most likely had a "high ankle sprain," though the exact time the "wide back" will miss is yet to be determined.

Story continues

49ers fans have to be relieved knowing that their star was able to avoid a severe injury.

Rice, too, has to feel better knowing that Samuel's injury is not as bad as it first appeared.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast