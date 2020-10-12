Donte Whitner blasts 'soft' Ahkello Witherspoon after 49ers' loss to Dolphins

Whitner rips 'soft' Witherspoon after 49ers lose to Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wasn't the only person that NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner blamed for the 49ers' 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Whitner pointed the finger at cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on "49ers Postgame Live," criticizing Witherspoon for being healthy enough to play but not starting in place of Brian Allen, who was benched before the first half ended Sunday.

"S-O-F-T...SOFT"@dontewhitner is calling out Ahkello Witherspoon after he started the game on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/tocw4utH4J — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 11, 2020

"If you know that you can get out there and compete and help your football team, why would you sit on the sideline when you know this guy is overmatched?" Whitner rhetorically asked. "And this what I've been saying the entire year, and I'm gonna say it now: Ahkello Witherspoon is soft. S-O-F-T. And you let the football team down by allowing this young guy to get out there. You guys fell behind by three scores and there's no coming back, so it's on him and Robert Saleh."

Witherspoon, a limited participant in practice all week with a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable before Sunday. With Richard Sherman (calf) still on injured reserve and Emmanuel Moeseley (concussion) and Dontae Johnson (groin) out, the 49ers elevated Allen from the practice squad Saturday. With Ken Webster, whom the 49ers previously signed off the Dolphins practice squad, already on the 53-man roster, Tim Harris is the only remaining cornerback on the practice squad.

"Ahkello, we tried to go this week, but he was too tight to go throughout practice all week," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Witherspoon practicing on a video conference call with reporters Sunday. "But, because of our low numbers, we still dressed him for emergency.

"So, we were trying to hold out and see how long we could go through with that, and when Ahkello came up to us on the sideline and said he wanted to go ... (that) gave us a little more confidence with his hamstring. And he went in, was able to pull it off and get out of the game without tearing it."

Allen appeared overmatched Sunday, getting called for a 15-yard penalty and beaten twice by DeVante Parker for touchdowns. Whitner said on "49ers Halftime Live" that Saleh set the 49ers up to fail by starting Allen, and he reiterated those thoughts on "Postgame Live" after the loss.

"[You] know this guy is overmatched," Whitner argued. "You know this going into the game. Your starters might have been overmatched by DeVante Parker, right? Why would you put this guy 1-on-1 so many times? What are you trying to prove to your defense? I don't understand."