Steelers waive free-agent bust Donte Moncrief

In a year full of bad breaks for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it takes a lot to stand out as the biggest failure of the team’s 2019 season. Donte Moncrief was that for the Steelers, and now he’s officially off the team.

The Steelers waived the wide receiver on Saturday to make roster room for practice squad running back Tony Brooks-James, the team announced.

The move ends a rough Pittsburgh career for the sixth-year receiver, who signed a two-year, $9 million in the offseason to fill the depth chart hole left by Antonio Brown.

Moncrief’s numbers were incredibly bad

Moncrief’s final stats with the Steelers: 4 receptions, 18 receiving yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets, with so many costly drops that the team mostly pulled him from three-wide receiver sets after Week 2. 10 of his 15 targets came in a disastrous season-opening loss to the New England Patriots.

With Moncrief ineffective, the Steelers instead turned to third-round rookie Diontae Johnson to play alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington.

Per ESPN, cutting Moncrief is likely to give the Steelers a third-round compensatory pick they were likely to lose due to signing Moncrief after losing Le’Veon Bell. Trading Moncrief for a third was likely an easy choice to make.

The move also means Moncrief will be looking for his fourth team in four years, after stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

