Donte Moncrief returns to practice after breaking ring finger

Donte Moncrief came into camp with a good shot of winning the Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver job alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and an injury early in camp may not have slowed him down much.

Moncrief broke his ring finger during the team’s first padded practice and he’s been a full participant in only three of the team’s training camp practices.

He had not practiced for six days before getting back on the field with the team on Wednesday. Moncrief caught three touchdowns from Ben Roethlisberger over the course of the session and head coach Mike Tomlin credited Moncrief’s experience with allowing him to hit the ground running.

“Cumulative reps, no question,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. ‘Money in the bank.”

James Washington is likely Moncrief’s chief competition for the No. 2 receiver job and there’s ample time left in the summer for either player to stake an unshakable claim to the job.