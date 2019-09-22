Donte Moncrief inactive for Steelers; Dee Ford, Jason Verrett active for 49ers

A report earlier Sunday said the Steelers had decided to sit receiver Donte Moncrief. Moncrief is indeed among the team’s seven inactives.

Moncrief has dropped five passes this season.

The Steelers already had ruled out fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo and inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring). Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, guard Fred Johnson, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs are the team’s other inactives.

Rookie cornerback Justin Layne and rookie tight end Zach Gentry will make their NFL debuts today.

The 49ers will have Dee Ford, who was questionable with discomfort in his knee and quadriceps. The 49ers have a bye next week, which could have played into their thinking.

Cornerback Jason Verrett is dressed for the first time this season.

The 49ers also will have rookie defensive end Nick Bosa (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (toe), both of whom were questionable with their injuries. They won’t have safety Jimmie Ward (hand).

The team already had ruled out running back Tevin Coleman (ankle), rookie receiver Jalen Hurd (back) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (leg).

The 49ers’ other inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard, offensive tackle Sam Young and offensive lineman Jullian Taylor.