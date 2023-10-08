Donte Jackson out vs. Lions in Week 5

If the Carolina Panthers are to pull off a major upset at Ford Field this afternoon, then they’ll need a number of factors to swing their way. And so far, they’re off to an advantageous start . . . kinda.

Cornerback Donte Jackson, the lone player who carried a questionable designation for Carolina into the weekend, will not be active for the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Jackson’s absence adds to what’s already a banged-up secondary, which will also be without fellow cornerback Jayce Horn and safety Xavier Woods.

Rookie D’Shawn Jamison will start in place of Jackson, who is still nursing his shoulder injury. Sam Franklin Jr., for a second straight outing, will take the nod for Woods.

Jackson and Woods will be joined on the sideline by the following players:

RB Raheem Blackshear

LB Deion Jones

OT David Sharpe

Detroit will not have a favorable return from their injury report either. The Lions have ruled out two of their top offensive weapons in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs as well as standout rookie defender Brian Branch.

Here’s who’ll also be inactive for Detroit:

DL Brodric Martin

TE James Mitchell

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire