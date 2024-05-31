Donte Jackson says time with Panthers helped him adjust to Steelers

So, how’s the other end of the Diontae Johnson trade doing?

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is currently acclimating to life as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He spoke with reporters after Thursday’s outing of team organized activities, and was asked how that transition is going.

“It’s been great,” he replied. “It’s a football building. It’s just great to get in here with these guys and just learn the system and just learn the Steeler way, learn how everybody do things. It’s been amazing though. Everything I thought it would be when I first found out that I got traded here.”

He got traded there back on March 12. The swap saw Jackson and the 2024 draft’s 178th overall pick swing over to the Steel City in exchange for Johnson and the 240th selection.

Jackson was then asked about having to learn a new defense.

“I played in Carolina for all my career, but I’ve had five different defensive systems that I had to be in,” he said. “So even though I was in the same uniform, I still had to make sure we honed in those details. And so it’s kinda the same way here. Just making sure you learn every little detail. You understanding the language, ’cause that be the biggest thing when you learning new defenses.”

The 2017 second-round pick spent his first six NFL seasons in Carolina, where (as stated) he had to learn five different systems. Jackson played under defensive coordinators Steve Wilks (2017), Eric Washington (2018-2019), Phil Snow (2020-2022), Al Holcomb (2022) and Ejiro Evero (2023).

But hopefully, at least for Donte’s sake, things will be a lot more stable in his new digs.

NFL: Carolina Panthers-Training Camp

Jul 26, 2018; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) stands on the field…

Jul 26, 2018; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) stands on the field during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) takes the field during…

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) takes the field during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

Sep 23, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) intercepts the ball late…

Sep 23, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) intercepts the ball late in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Cincinnati

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates an intercepted pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver…

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates an intercepted pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (15) in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carolina won 31-21. Cincinnati Bengals Vs Carolina Panthers Sept 23 Week 3

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: New York Giants at Carolina Panthers

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates a stop with…

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates a stop with teammates in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback…

Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates after a sack…

Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Nov 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) with middle linebacker Luke…

Nov 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) with middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) after making an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Nov 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) with Carolina Panthers outside…

Nov 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) with Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54)) after making an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Aug 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) gathers with his teammates…

Aug 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) gathers with his teammates during warmups before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after a pass…

Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after a pass break up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Sep 12, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is introduced before the…

Sep 12, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) before the game at…

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) before the game at…

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception against…

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making…

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making a tackle in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making…

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making a tackle in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts in the…

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) breaks up a pass…

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers Minicamp

Jun 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive backs Jaycee Horn (8) and Donte…

Jun 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive backs Jaycee Horn (8) and Donte Jackson (26) give each other high fives during Carolina Panthers minicamp at Bank of America Stadium Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers Minicamp

Jun 15, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) laughs with cornerback…

Jun 15, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) laughs with cornerback Jaycee Horn (9) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is introduced before…

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception for…

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception for 30 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts in the…

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) takes the field…

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) takes the field during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs on to…

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs on to the field at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire