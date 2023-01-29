Donte DiVincenzo's fearless play endearing to Warriors fans, Steve Kerr says

Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players.

His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday to discuss the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center and praised DiVincenzo for his play on the court, which he believes has captivated the hearts of Warriors fans.

"Donte played I think the final 18 minutes of the game straight," Kerr said Thursday. "His energy was infectious, he just plays so hard. It's easy to see why our fans have fallen in love with him because of how hard he plays. He's fearless and I thought he set a great tone during that stretch."

After helping close out the Grizzlies, DiVincenzo responded with another clutch performance, scoring 12 points, on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing three rebounds in the Warriors' 129-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

"Donte was fantastic again," Kerr said Friday after the game. "He's had such a great stretch now over the last six, eight weeks. He just competes. He's just a guard. He's not a point guard, not a two-guard. He's just a basketball player.

"He had 11 assists, moved the ball beautifully, competes defensively. Donte's just been amazing for us."

DiVincenzo continues to make an impact even when he's not on the court as the fifth-year guard was seen coaching up third-year center James Wiseman on the bench as the former was mic'd up in the Warriors' win over the Raptors.

After signing a two-year, $9.3 million free-agent contract with the Warriors last summer, DiVincenzo is proving to be worth the price and more for Golden State.

If the Warriors are able to find their footing and end the 2022-23 NBA season on a high note, DiVincenzo should play an important role both on and off the court.

