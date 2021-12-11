Donte DiVincenzo to make season debut on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is set to make his season debut on Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell The Athletic. DiVincenzo, who has been practicing with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd in preparation for his comeback, will return to the lineup after undergoing ankle surgery in June. DiVincenzo played a key role on the Bucks prior to tearing a ligament in his ankle in the first round of the playoffs, improving on both ends of the floor and contributing to the team’s culture.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Donte DiVincenzo: 😁 -via Twitter @Divincenzo / December 11, 2021

JD Shaw: The Bucks have recalled Donte DiVincenzo from its G League affiliate, team says. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / December 6, 2021

Jim Owczarski: We’ve seen Donte DiVincenzo do some shooting drills while moving around, but the #Bucks guard looks like he’s making more progress as he rehabilitates from ankle surgery. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 14, 2021