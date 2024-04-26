Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks call out Joel Embiid following flagrant foul

PHILADELPHIA — Things got chippy early in Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid was called for a questionable offensive foul in the first quarter and expressed his frustrations to the officials.

Later in the first, Embiid was in a tough position. He was laying on the baseline underneath the basket and Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went up for a shot. Embiid grabbed at his leg, which he said was an attempt to protect himself, but the Knicks aren’t buying it.

Donte DiVincenzo confronted Embiid, who was called for a flagrant-1 foul, after the play as well as OG Anunoby and others. The officials had to step in to separate everybody and Embiid was screaming at every New York player in his vicinity.

Afterward, DiVincenzo called out Embiid saying it was a dirty play.

Donte DiVincenzo on Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul: “It was dirty.” — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 26, 2024

Lead official Zach Zarba told a pool report about the play:

In that situation, the crew gets together, we go and review the foul. In this instance, the crew was unanimous along with the replay center official in Secaucus that this foul was unnecessary but did not rise to the level of a flagrant 2. The unnecessary contact rose to the level of a flagrant 1 but we were unanimous that this did not rise to the level of excessive contact, unnecessary and excessive, which would have been a flagrant 2 ejection. That’s why we kept it a flagrant 1.

Josh Hart also had his piece on Embiid. He pointed out the injury to Robinson who left the game with an ankle issue. Now, the leg that Embiid grabbed was Robinson’s right leg. New York’s big man left with a left ankle issue. There is no indication that Embiid’s play caused the injury to Robinson.

To clarify, Josh Hart was referencing the play Joel Embiid grabbed Mitchell Robinson by the leg here. It is unknown what play Mitch hurt his left ankle on https://t.co/E1OYL6Pvqo — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 26, 2024

Things will continue to get chippy as the Sixers look to even the series at 2-2 on Sunday in Game 4.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire