Donte DiVincenzo hammers it home

Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.