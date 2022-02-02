Donte DiVincenzo getting a lot of trade interest

Donte DiVincenzo has drawn considerable trade interest from teams around the league, sources told HoopsHype. Milwaukee isn’t going to move him unless they get a good young player or someone that’s going to help them win this season.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Bucks up, 48-33, after Donte DiVincenzo finds Pat Connaughton in the corner for a 3.

Neither team shooting it well, but the Bucks have a solid lead. – 8:21 PM

Donte DiVincenzo starting to find a rhythm the last week or so. He’s back to doing ‘Donte stuff’. It’s almost like 7 months off basketball might require a little patience to shake the rust off. – 8:21 PM

The 36 point home loss against the Nuggets was a slap in the face like for the Bucks. The reigning champs know pretty well how to react after nights like these and Donte DiVincenzo sets the tone ahead of the game vs Wizards.

#FearTheDeer sdna.gr/mpasket/928866… – 3:53 PM

Donte DiVincenzo’s answer about trade rumors caught me by surprise.

“And if a trade happens? I went through a trade! I experienced that. ‘Hey, you’ve been traded.’ I’ve got that call.” (He was referencing the Bogdanovic move.)

More at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3097200/2022/0… – 11:36 AM

As Donte DiVincenzo hobbled off the court, he told his coach not to worry.

“Goran stepped on my foot. I gotta get it taped up.” – @Donte DiVincenzo

But nobody stepped on his foot. He was out for seven months.

At @TheAthletic, we talked about the journey back:theathletic.com/3097200/2022/0… – 6:08 PM

A lot has happened since Donte DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left foot eight months ago. And we talked about all of it.

The injury, the frustration, the debut of “Coach Donte”, contract negotiations, and his return to the court.

At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3097200/2022/0… – 3:00 PM

Donte DiVincenzo thought he stepped on someone’s foot last May. A lot has happened since then.

In a 1-on-1 conversation at @TheAthletic, we discussed it all — the injury, trade rumors, finding his rhythm and more.

“I control my own destiny” – @Donte DiVincenzo theathletic.com/3097200/2022/0… – 12:06 PM

