In this Knicks post game news conference, guard Donte DiVincenzo says he saw the New Orleans Pelicans energy level and defensive intensity ramp up in the fourth quarter and sensed the game was "slipping away" from the Knicks in an eventual 115-92 loss. "I think we played good basketball for the majority of the game, let it slip away and it's hard to get back once a team like that gets a few in a row."