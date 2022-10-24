Donte DiVincenzo to be re-evaluated in a week after injury, Steve Kerr says

Kerr provides update on DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although the Warriors were able to hold off the Kings' furious comeback attempt at Chase Center on Sunday night to escape with a 130-125 win, it didn't come without a cost.

After Warriors practice Monday, coach Steve Kerr explained how long the team can expect to be without guard Donte DiVincenzo after the 25-year-old left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.

"Donte will be re-evaluated in a week so he will miss the next week for sure and I know we'll be on the road so we haven't determined yet whether he'll go on that trip or not," Kerr told reporters. "But we'll see where he is in a week."

Late in the third quarter of Sunday's game, DiVincenzo went to contest a 3-point attempt by Kings forward Trey Lyles. After jumping to contest the shot -- which Lyles ultimately passed off to Malik Monk -- DiVincenzo grabbed his left hamstring and was pulled from the game.

The guard played 11 minutes and scored four points with an assist before leaving the game.

When asked how DiVincenzo's absence will affect a second unit looking for consistency, Kerr said the coaching staff will tinker with lineups to compensate.

"We will continue to look at different combinations and different lineups so we'll have to adjust," he said.

Kerr added that Ty Jerome, a 6-foot-5 guard the Warriors signed to a two-way contract before the season, will join the team in Phoenix as Golden State takes on the Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

With DiVincenzo slated to miss at least a week and the Warriors' next four games, his next chance to play will be against the Miami Heat at FTX Area on Nov. 1.

Warriors fans can expect Moses Moody to get more minutes in the meantime as DiVincenzo recovers.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast