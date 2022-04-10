Donte DiVincenzo and his camp upset with Kings

BREAKING: Donte Divincenzo and his camp are very unhappy with how the Kings have handled his minutes and lack of starts. Relationship may be broken between the Kings and Divincenzo. Per @James_HamNBA

Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

That kick-ball violation on Donte DiVincenzo got me thinking. Should the Kings switch to kickball? Lefty speedster De’Aaron Fox would be hell on the basepaths. – 11:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Donte DiVincenzo’s 3 did not beat the buzzer.

LA leads 92-71 to end the third quarter.

Paul George has 6 3s, and Norman Powell has 4 3s. The Kings also have 4 3s — as a team. – 11:17 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I’ve heard James Ham’s report of Donte DiVincenzo’s camp being upset at the Kings for driving down his value.

It makes sense, seeing as how starting Justin Holiday over DiVincenzo made ZERO sense from an actual basketball standpoint. – 11:47 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 49 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Is Donte DiVincenzo in Kings’ long term plans? Via @James Ham and @BrendenNunesNBA

kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-49-kings-… – 5:59 PM

More on this storyline