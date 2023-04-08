Donte DiVincenzo addresses Kings tenure, thankful to be with Warriors

DiVincenzo addresses Kings stint, thankful to be with Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Donte DiVincenzo isn't holding a grudge against the Sacramento Kings after how his tenure with the team ended.

The 26-year-old explained to reporters after the Warriors' 119-97 win over the Kings on Friday that he understands what Sacramento was doing and is OK with how things turned out for both parties.

"You know, it's just the direction they wanted to go in and I respect it," DiVincenzo said. "I know this league is a business at the end of the day and they're doing damn good over there."

DiVincenzo added that he didn't look "too much" into the Kings' decision to let him go last season and believes both he and Sacramento are "in a very good" position as the NBA playoffs loom.

Also, the Warriors guard noted that the 2021-22 NBA season was a "weird year" because of all the turbulence he personally faced as it was the first time he had been traded and his first foray into free agency.

After signing with Golden State in the offseason amid the uncertainty, DiVincenzo is more appreciative of the chance he has in the Bay Area.

"Last year was an up-and-down year for me mentally, but I think what I'm most thankful for is this organization," DiVincenzo revealed. "Just coming here and kind of resetting everything for myself.

"Not just on the court but off the court. I'm in a very good spot and very good place mentally and I'm extremely thankful to be here."

In a Warriors season full of ups and downs, the versatile guard has been one of the bright spots this season for Golden State.

Whether as a starter or coming off the bench, DiVincenzo has proved to be an invaluable piece to a Warriors squad looking for consistency amid a championship repeat season that has not gone to plan.

As both the Warriors and Kings head into the 2023 NBA playoffs, there certainly will be a lot of talk between the two Northern California teams potentially facing each other in the first round.

Though for DiVincenzo, he is just glad everything worked out for both sides.