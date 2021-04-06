Donte DiVincenzo

McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.
The NCAA used the single-site concept for its marquee championship out of necessity. Now it could become part of the tournament's future. A day after crowning a national champion for the first time since 2019, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters that the successful men's college basketball tournament held primarily in Indianapolis and exclusively in Indiana could create a late-round model for future tourneys.
ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.
Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.
The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.
It can't be underscored strongly enough: The Carolina move is a serious fracture in any remaining Watson trade market, assuming one still exists.
Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.
Fabricio Werdum is martial arts royalty, having spent 20 years competing at the highest levels of sport, but his time is nearly done.
Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.
It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.
Let's check out fantasy hockey's risers and fallers for this week of NHL action.
Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw. Expectations for the now 17-year-old Gauff have remained high, and she is constantly trying to live up to them. Part of that entails focusing on her tennis more and social media less, she told reporters at the WTA 500 event in Charleston.
The new Venum kits will be worn by fighters for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.
Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.
Conor McGregor vows to turn back the clock by reverting to his old ways that brought early success.
Last five races for Active Drivers prior to 2021 Race — Ordered by Average Finish Driver Name Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish Brad Keselowski 5 1 5 5 207 495 6.4 3.2 Ryan Blaney 5 0 4 4 202 70 7.6 6.6 Joey Logano 5 1 3 […]
The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. “Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered.”
Robby Anderson is excited to be reunited with Sam Darnold.
On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.
It will be an unusual offseason, figuring out which players will return.