Donte DiVincenzo

Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw. Expectations for the now 17-year-old Gauff have remained high, and she is constantly trying to live up to them. Part of that entails focusing on her tennis more and social media less, she told reporters at the WTA 500 event in Charleston.