Who is Dontay Corleone? 'The Godfather,' from Colerain HS, leads UC Bearcats' defense

University of Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone's success for the Bearcats might seem to many like it came as suddenly as he makes his presence known to opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers after the ball is snapped.

After all, "The Godfather" is just a redshirt sophomore preparing for his 15th game as a Bearcat ahead of UC's Big 12 showdown Saturday with the Oklahoma Sooners. But he's already an Associated Press preseason All-American first-teamer on watch lists for the 2023 Outland trophy, Bronko Nagurski trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year award and Chuck Bednarik award.

Among the least surprised by Corleone's seemingly overnight recognition? Those who watched him star for Colerain High School, about 10 miles from UC.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone

What to know about the Bearcats' talented Corleone:

Dontay Corleone earned all-GMC honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Corleone was named the GMC's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, as well as Div. I first-team all-Ohio.

Corleone accounted for 137 tackles, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery at Colerain, according to former athletic director Craig Ulland.

When Corleone's high school career concluded, then-Cardinals head coach Shawn Cutright said he was "a nightmare to block the past three seasons."

Corleone was recruited by then-UC defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Marcus Freeman, now the head coach at Notre Dame

Corleone was the Bearcats' first Class of 2021 commitment. When Luke Fickell announced late last year that he was leaving UC for Wisconsin, Corleone, Mason Fletcher and others declared that they would not leave the school.

'I'm not leaving': UC football players use 'Wolf of Wall Street' clip to pledge commitment

It's Oklahoma week for the Bearcats. Here's everything you need to know before Saturday.

Why did Corleone change his uniform number?

Corleone, who wore No. 58 last season for UC and in high school, switched to No. 2. Corleone has said he's always wanted to wear a single-digit number.

Three of the four local products playing on UC's defensive line are wearing single-digit uniform numbers that are allowed this season.

Former Walnut Hills High School standout Jowon Briggs, a Virginia transfer and nose tackle, wears No. 0.

Former Fairfield High School standout Malik Vann, also a defensive end, wears No. 4.

Corleone's former Colerain teammate, Eric Phillips, wears No. 97.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (58) looks up at the scoreboard in the first quarter during a college football game against the Navy Midshipmen, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Corleone rejected lucrative NIL offers from other schools to stay with UC football

"For me it's not about the money," said Corleone, per Bearcats radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard. "I'm big on loyalty. I'm a Cincinnati guy and there was no reason for me to leave."

In July, Cincy Reigns and Bucketheads bar/restaurant announced the Godfather Burger.

The burger features BBQ beef brisket, American cheese and a crispy onion ring. Through Corleone's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership, a $2 donation from each Godfather Burger sale was made to Dontay.

"Bucketheads is proud to partner with Dontay Corleone," Bucketheads owner Tom Scott said. "He's a local sports star who stayed home and embodies the spirit of our restaurant with his tenacity and work ethic. We’re excited to support the Cincinnati community and UC student-athletes, and hope everyone gives the 'Godfather Burger' a try. We promise you will love it!"

"I am honored to be a part of this venture with Bucketheads and Cincy Reigns," Corleone said. "The Godfather Burger symbolizes the spirit of our city and supports a worthy cause. And it's delicious. What more can you want?"

In June, Mio's introduced the Godfather pizza.

Corleone was the nation's highest-graded defensive player last season, according to Pro Football Focus

From PFF's Trevor Sikkema in July, who ranked Corleone among the top 2024 NFL draft interior defensive linemen:

"This 6-foot-2, 318-pound interior defensive lineman is a force. His 93.5 overall grade ranked first in FBS among all defensive linemen in 2022, as did his 94.4 run-defense grade. And he's not just a one-dimensional run stuffer, either. He also posted a 15.2 % pass-rush win rate in 2022. At the level of competition Cincinnati plays, he is an immovable object in the middle. He can also stack and shed with quick hands and good strength. He could be a big riser throughout the season with sustained success."

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dontay Corleone, 'Godfather' from Colerain, leads Cincinnati defense