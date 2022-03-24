What Dontaie Allen's transfer means for Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 roster

LEXINGTON — The first development in an anticipated wave of Kentucky basketball offseason roster movement is an expected one.

Sophomore guard Dontaie Allen announced Thursday he is entering the transfer portal. The former Kentucky Mr. Basketball from Pendleton County struggled to break into UK's primary rotation across the last two seasons after redshirting in his first year on campus while rehabbing from a torn ACL that ended his high school career early.

"This journey has been like no other," Allen wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "I can't thank Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me unconditionally through the highs and lows. A kid from Kentucky given an unbelievable opportunity to play for his dream school. This wouldn't feel right without thanking all of my coaches, brothers, the trainers, the staff, Big Blue Nation and everyone who made my last three years so special. Lexington, Kentucky will forever be home."

Kentucky’s Dontaie Allen makes a bucket against North Florida.Nov. 26, 2021

After averaging 14 minutes per game in 22 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, Allen appeared in only 18 games this season, averaging 6.7 minutes per game.

"Dontaie has been an incredible teammate and brought a lot to our program," Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted after Allen's announcement. "He battled to overcome an injury early and never let the adversity change who he was. Proud of you, Dontaie! Thank you for the last three years and I wish you nothing but success on your journey!"

Allen arrived on campus at UK with the reputation as an elite 3-point shooter who was a work in progress on defense. Even after returning to the court in advance of the 2020-21 season, Allen found minutes hard to come by.

As last season's Kentucky team struggled to a 1-6 start, Allen's lack of playing time became a frequent complaint among fans. Finally given an opportunity in an early January game against Mississippi State, Allen erupted for 23 points in an overtime victory to help Kentucky snap a six-game losing streak. Three days later, Allen scored 14 points in a win over Vanderbilt to lock down a spot in the rotation.

Allen would reach double digits in points only once more in the regular season, though. He scored just eight points in the final nine regular season games to fade back toward the end of the bench.

His redshirt freshman season had one more surprise in it, though, as Allen again scored 23 points in the season-ending SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State. Allen finishe the season as Kentucky's best 3-point shooter at 39.7% (31 for 78).

Despite the strong finish, Allen was passed over in the summer as Calipari rebuilt the roster in wake of the embarrassing 9-16 season. Four guards were added to the roster, including transfers Kellan Grady, Sahvir Wheeler and C.J. Fredrick.

Again, Allen was relegated to the end of the bench.

Any hope for earning a larger role quickly evaporated as Allen’s normally potent 3-point shot failed him as a sophomore.

He made just 7 of 37 attempts (18.9%) beyond the arc on the season. When super senior guard Davion Mintz missed three games in December with an illness, Allen received his opportunity to earn a bigger role. He played double digit minutes in three consecutive games against Albany, North Florida and Central Michigan but converted just 3 of 20 3-point attempts in that stretch.

After Mintz returned to the rotation, Allen played more than three minutes in a game just two more times. He scored just five more points the rest of the season, all of which came in a Jan. 25 win over Mississippi State.

What's next for Kentucky basketball recruiting

Replacing Allen in particular will not be a high priority for Calipari since he played so little this season, but the Hall of Fame coach will need to make sure he boosts the team's 3-point shooting with Grady and Mintz also having played their final games as Wildcats.

Fredrick's return from a hamstring injury that cost him the entire 2021-22 season should help in that department. Kentucky has signed two top-10 ranked guards in the 2022 class (Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston) but both still need development as shooters.

The biggest question facing the roster remains the future of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and mid-year enrollee Shaedon Sharpe. If Sharpe elects to start his professional career without playing a game for Kentucky, the need to add a transfer guard to next season's roster is even more pronounced.

