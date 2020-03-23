Dontae Manning's #5for5 challenge impresses Oregon teammates

With Oregon softball star Haley Cruse potentially on the way out of Eugene with the cancellation of her senior season, one major question remains: which Oregon student-athlete will take over her mantle for the most famous social media personality on campus?

Enter five-star football cornerback Donate Manning.

The soon-to-be true freshman has posted numerous humourous TikTok videos, including this one reaffirming his commitment to the University of Oregon after old cornerbacks coach Dante Williams went to USC.

He also welcomed new cornerbacks coach Rod Chance to Eugene.

Now his latest video creation has him showing off his impressive athleticism. He may not have flipped to USC but can flip if he wants to.

His Oregon teammates were mixed on whether to follow his lead or not.

Five-star signee Noah Sewell was all for it and asked coach Mario Cristobal for forgiveness.

I'm sorry @coach_cristobal I'm going to have to try this 😂😂 https://t.co/yhUhlJ7iWU — Noah Sewell™️ (@B1essah) March 23, 2020

He should have asked linebackers coach Ken Wilson instead.

Safeties Nick Pickett and Jevon Holland did not share Sewell's enthusiasm.

Perhaps be on the lookout for quite the celebration if Manning scores a pick-six next season.

