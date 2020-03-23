Dontae Manning's #5for5 challenge impresses Oregon teammates
With Oregon softball star Haley Cruse potentially on the way out of Eugene with the cancellation of her senior season, one major question remains: which Oregon student-athlete will take over her mantle for the most famous social media personality on campus?
Enter five-star football cornerback Donate Manning.
The soon-to-be true freshman has posted numerous humourous TikTok videos, including this one reaffirming his commitment to the University of Oregon after old cornerbacks coach Dante Williams went to USC.
Lol. pic.twitter.com/4URAg8y66l
— ².⁰ MANNING (@dontaemanning_8) February 21, 2020
He also welcomed new cornerbacks coach Rod Chance to Eugene.
We LIVE @Coach_Chance pic.twitter.com/ok10wZDKev
— ².⁰ MANNING (@dontaemanning_8) February 16, 2020
Now his latest video creation has him showing off his impressive athleticism. He may not have flipped to USC but can flip if he wants to.
See ✋🏾 Do ✋🏾 ❗️ #5for5 ( start a thread ) pic.twitter.com/mHc5eQYeqG
— ².⁰ MANNING (@dontaemanning_8) March 23, 2020
His Oregon teammates were mixed on whether to follow his lead or not.
Five-star signee Noah Sewell was all for it and asked coach Mario Cristobal for forgiveness.
I'm sorry @coach_cristobal I'm going to have to try this 😂😂 https://t.co/yhUhlJ7iWU
— Noah Sewell™️ (@B1essah) March 23, 2020
He should have asked linebackers coach Ken Wilson instead.
Nope! pic.twitter.com/m4kYXBBLW9
— CoachKen Wilson UO!🌹🌹 (@CoachKWils) March 23, 2020
Safeties Nick Pickett and Jevon Holland did not share Sewell's enthusiasm.
😂😂😂
— ².⁰ MANNING (@dontaemanning_8) March 23, 2020
Perhaps be on the lookout for quite the celebration if Manning scores a pick-six next season.
