Dontae Johnson re-signs with 49ers on one-year contract, provides depth

Versatile defensive back Dontae Johnson is returning to the 49ers on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Johnson on Friday posted a photo of himself signing the contract on social media. Johnson, 29, will enter his eighth NFL season.

Veteran CB Dontae Johnson posts on IG that he re-signs with the #49ers. Johnson has been a reliable backup for quite a few seasons. pic.twitter.com/8zxgSSoXdr — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 19, 2021

He saw action in 14 games for the 49ers last season with three starts. He played significant snaps at cornerback, special teams and also played nickel back after a rash of injuries. Johnson registered 23 tackles, one sack and three passes broken up.

Johnson has proven to be a valuable backup when called upon. He could provide depth for the 49ers behind presumptive starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

He entered the NFL as a 2014 fourth-round draft pick of the 49ers from North Carolina State.

After four seasons with the 49ers, he played one game for Buffalo in 2018 and two games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. He returned to the 49ers during the 2019 season and saw action in seven games.

He's played 84 career games with the 49ers with 25 starts. He has two career interceptions, both of which he turned into touchdowns.

