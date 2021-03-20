Dontae Johnson re-signs with 49ers on one-year contract, provides depth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Maiocco
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers re-sign veteran CB Johnson to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Versatile defensive back Dontae Johnson is returning to the 49ers on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Johnson on Friday posted a photo of himself signing the contract on social media. Johnson, 29, will enter his eighth NFL season.

He saw action in 14 games for the 49ers last season with three starts. He played significant snaps at cornerback, special teams and also played nickel back after a rash of injuries. Johnson registered 23 tackles, one sack and three passes broken up.

Johnson has proven to be a valuable backup when called upon. He could provide depth for the 49ers behind presumptive starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

He entered the NFL as a 2014 fourth-round draft pick of the 49ers from North Carolina State.

RELATED: Grading Verrett's new contract with 49ers

After four seasons with the 49ers, he played one game for Buffalo in 2018 and two games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. He returned to the 49ers during the 2019 season and saw action in seven games.

He's played 84 career games with the 49ers with 25 starts. He has two career interceptions, both of which he turned into touchdowns.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: 49ers host Lane Taylor, veteran guard, on free-agent visit

    Lane Taylor has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries, but could provide some depth for the 49ers' offensive line.

  • Kenny Golladay had a visit with Giants brass. How did it go?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives an update on the New York Giants’ pursuit of free agent WR Kenny Golladay, who visited the team's facility. After meeting with team officials, The Giants should have a better picture of where they stand by the end of the weekend.

  • 49ers re-sign Dontae Johnson to one-year deal

    The 49ers announced a one-year deal with cornerback Dontae Johnson. In 2020, Johnson spent time on San Francisco’s practice squad and active roster. He appeared in 14 games with three starts and finished with 19 tackles, three passes defensed and the first sack of his career. He also added eight tackles on special teams. He [more]

  • NFL rumors: Trent Sherfield, 49ers agree on one-year free agency contract

    The 49ers got some wide receiver depth Thursday.

  • 49ers sign 6-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack to 3-year deal

    Six-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is reuniting with coach Kyle Shanahan after signing a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers announced the three-year deal with Mack on Thursday, one day after agreeing to give left tackle Trent Williams a $138.1 million, six-year deal to remain in San Francisco. Mack said the Niners were his top priority in free agency because he wanted to play for a competitive team with an offense that fit his skills.

  • Free agent OL Lane Taylor visiting 49ers for medical check

    The free agent Packers OL is headed to San Francisco for a medical check on his knee.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster’s deal keeps 2021 cap number to $2.4 million

    The cap-strapped Steelers have found a way to pay receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster $8 million without paying him $8 million. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Smith-Schuster’s new contract has a signing bonus of $7 million and a base salary of $1 million. With four voidable years, the cap charge for the signing bonus [more]

  • Rangers fall to Capitals 2-1 as Alex Ovechkin scores twice in third period

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to continue his goal streak and rally the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers on Friday night for their seventh win in a row.

  • Seahawks re-signing starting running back Chris Carson

    The Seahawks are re-signing starting running back Chris Carson, keeping him in Seattle for at least two more years.

  • Bengals reportedly release 8-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins

    The Bengals will save $9.5 million with the move.

  • Broncos, safety Justin Simmons reach 4-year deal to make him highest paid safety in NFL

    Justin Simmons and the Broncos agreed to a new four-year, $61 million deal on Friday.

  • Everything we know about Kenny Golladay's free agent visit with Giants

    Kenny Golladay passed his first two tests with the Giants – the face-to-face meeting and the physical examination. All that’s left is to see if he can pass the financial test, too.

  • NFL Free Agency: What's the latest on Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the most recent Jets and Giants free agent signings in Kyle Rudolph and Keelan Cole and they can improve their teams in 2021. Vacchiano also gives the latest on where things stand with the Giants and free agent WR Kenny Golladay and the likelihood of the Jets signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing

    Nadal had not played since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month and also skipped the ATP 500 event in Dubai. The 34-year-old has since dropped down one place in the rankings to third after Russian Daniil Medvedev leapfrogged him. The Miami Open is a hard court tournament which Nadal has never won despite reaching the final five times between 2005 and 2017.

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • Tune-Up Time: Modifieds Get Up To Speed For Tour Return To Martinsville

    With less than a month from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour opener – and return to historic Martinsville Speedway after a decade away — a handful of drivers used midweek to lay down some laps on the half-mile. Ryan Newman and Ryan Preece tested ground-pounders Wednesday morning at the .526-mile oval. Both of them are […]